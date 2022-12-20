Miami Trace hangs 52-37 defeated on Wilmington

EBER — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers defeated Wilmington 52-37 Tuesday night in a non-league girls basketball game in Fayette County.

Statistically for Wilmington, Katie Murphy led the Lady Hurricane, and all scorers, with 19 points. She was followed by Caroline Diels with nine, Taylor Noszka with five, and Ke’Asia Robinson with four points.

The Lady Hurricane were 7 of 9 from the free throw line and committed 18 turnovers.

The Lady Panthers led 16-6 after the opening quarter and Hillery “Bean” Jacobs of Miami Trace led all scorers with eight points. Miami Trace was able to extend its lead to 30-13 at the half.

At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Panthers held a comfortable 42-21 lead. Wilmington outscored Miami Trace 16-10 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit as the Lady Panthers earned a 15-point win.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Jessee Stewart and Jacobs led the Lady Panthers with 10 points each, followed by Hillary McCoy with nine. The Lady Panthers were 3 of 4 from the free throw line for 75 percent and committed 25 turnovers as a team.

SUMMARY

Dec 20, 2022

@Miami Trace High School

Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37

W^6^7^8^16^^37

MT^16^14^12^10^^52

(52) MIAMI TRACE (fg-ft-tp) Ellie Robinette 1-0-2; Kaelin Pfeifer 1-(1)-0-3; Hillary McCoy 4-1-9; Sue Morris 2-0-4; Jessee Stewart 2 (2)-0-10; Navaeh Lyons 2-2-6; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 2 (2)-0-10; Ryleigh Vincent 3-0-6. TOTALS — 17 (5)-3-52. Free throw shooting: 3 of 4 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Pfeifer, Jacobs 2, Stewart 2. Field goal shooting: 22 of 46 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 9 for 56 percent. Turnovers: 25 Rebounds: 23 (10 offensive) Assists: 12 Steals: 11 Fouls: 13

(37) WILMINGTON( fg-ft-tp) Ke’Asia Robinson 2-0-4; Taylor Noszka 1 (1)-0-5; Aidynne Tippett 0-0-0; Caroline Diels 3-3-9; Emma Adams 0-0-0; Sophie Huffman 0-0-0; Katie Murphy 6 (1)-4-19; Taija Walker 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (2)-7-37. Free throw Shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Noszka, Murphy. Field goal shooting: 14 of 50 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 10 for 20 percent. Turnovers: 18. Offensive rebounds: 10.

