Falcons end 33-game SBAAC losing streak with 66-60 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a 66-60 win in a chippy, fast-paced game, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball ended its 33-game SBAAC American Division losing streak Tuesday against Bethel-Tate at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Clinton-Massie is 3-5 overall, 1-3 in the American Division. Prior to this win, the Falcons last American Division win was a 53-39, dating back to a 53-49 victory over Batavia on Feb. 8, 2019.

Ryan Dillion led Clinton-Massie with 19 points and was followed by Cale Wilson with 13 and Owen Trick with 11. Griffin Davis led Bethel-Tate with 14 points.

The game would start with both teams hitting a combined five three-pointers with Massie jumping out to a 9-6 lead. The Tigers battled back to take a 14-13 advantage. But a big basket and one from Trick helped put Massie on top 18-14 at the end of one.

Massie’s swarming defense as well as Trick’s presence inside led to a 12-2 run to begin the second quarter for Massie. Bethel-Tate’s Davis knocked down a midrange shot for the first score from Bethel-Tate since their first possession, and it would kick start a 7-0 run. Trick would continue his dominance inside and Dillion hit a buzzer-beater as the Falcons took a 35-23 lead to the break.

Bethel-Tate dominated the early second half going on a 16-3 run to start the third, headed by Austin Brookenthal, who scored 9 of the 16 while jawing with his defenders. Massie countered with a 13-3 run of its own to end the third, a Dillion steal and basket highlighted the spree. Brookenthal exited the game on a technical with 51 seconds to play in the third.

Massie took advantage, going on an 8-2 run to start the fourth. Bethel-Tate rallied late but the Falcons held on for the win.

Bethel-Tate will be back in action Thursday versus Eastern. Massie will not play again until Dec. 28 at Blanchester.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmCWilson1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmGMuterspaw1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmMTheetge1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmOTrick1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmRDillion1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmRTrout1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BBK_cmSConrad1220ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark