RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74.

The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters.

Olivia Potts tied the game at 72-72 on a fourth quarter, last-second layup.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-4.jpg