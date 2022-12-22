Hurricane, Falcons split matches at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

In the boys match, Clinton-Massie started slow but pulled away with a 2674 to 2384 win.

Sam Massie had a 454 series to lead the Falcons. Gavan Hunter had a 236 game.

“The team finally showed up in game two,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “The boys had a couple tough breaks and had some mental mistakes early on. I was glad they were able to refocus and compete in game two. Sam Massie and Brandon Moritz carried us. The Wilmington boys have really improved since the beginning of the year. Coach (Austin) Smith has done a great job since taking over.”

In the girls match, a solid all-around performance by the Hurricane led to a 2447 to 1897 win over the Falcons.

Three bowlers had better than 363 two-game sets with Kylie Fisher leading the way with a 399. Lila Carter had a 222 game.

In the bakers, Wilmington had three strong games to overcome a 118 game. Massie did have a 202 baker game.

Lacie Sandlin had a 183 game for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Dec 21, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Girls 2447, Clinton-Massie 1897

CM: Mollie Miracle 103, 148 (251); Rylie Gilbert 119, 87 (206); Khyla Jaramillo 110, 137 (247); Jacelyn Lawson 128, 108 (236); Lacie Sandlin 130, 183 (313)

Baker games 130, 174, 138, 202 (644)

WHS: Kiley Comberger 184, 179 (363); Lila Carter 149, 222 (371); Tori Piatt 162, 142 (304); Lexus Reiley 166, 161 (327); Kylie Fisher 209, 190 (399)

Baker games 184, 198, 118, 183 (683)

Clinton-Massie boys 2674, Wilmington 2384

CM: Mason Keck 140; Corvin Pittenger 161, 189 (350); Sam Massie 236, 218 (454); Brandon Moritz 202, 217 (419); Gavan Hunter 236; Wyatt Smith 172

Baker games 213, 197, 177, 191 (678)