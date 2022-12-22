Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match

LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym.

The junior high and youth teams also competed. Landen Kaun was a 19-11 winner in one of the junior high matches while Mason Rack recorded an 8-2 victory.

The evening’s festivities also featured a rematch of last year’s battle between Santa Claus (Steven Sodini, director of special education) and the Grinch (Thomas Sodini, EC middle school teacher), with special guest referee Buddy the Elf (Sabina Elementary principal Matt Willian). Santa won the match and is unbeaten at ECHS.

Chris Rider, Colton Brockman and Owen Roberts won matches by pin for the EC varsity.

SUMMARY

Dec 21, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Madison Plains 25, East Clinton 24

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Christopher Rider pinned Doughty-Candace 1:44

138: Colton Brockman pinned Tre Smith 2:50

144: Curtis Singleton was pinned by Taylor McCabe 3:09

150: Avery Hughes was pinned by Wyatt Grube 2:30

157: Hudson Singer was pinned by Richie Roeder 0:50

165: East Clinton forfeits

175: Double forfeit

190: Darien Clouse won by forfeit

215: Double forfeit

285: Owen Roberts pinned Logan Bush 0:18