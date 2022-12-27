GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 67, Blanchester 35

BLANCHESTER — In dominant fashion, Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 67-35 Tuesday night in non-league girls basketball action at the BHS gym.

Clinton-Massie is 5-7 while Blanchester falls to 3-6.

Hannah Bowman and Aidan Eades had 16 points each for Clinton-Massie. Kaylee Coyle paced the BHS offense with 12 points.

The game would begin with each side trading buckets and playing physical defense inside. This led to an 8-8 tie, highlighted by a deep two from Blancheste’s Macey Waldron and a Bowman steal which turned into an Eades midrange jumper.

Massie then went on a 5-0 run to close out the quarter for a 13-8 lead. Blan struck first in the second, but Massie would go on a 15-0 run for a 28-10 lead. Blanchester stopped the run at the free throw line and scored five of the next nine points. The Falcons led 32-16 at halftime.

With great ball movement the Falcons would continue their strong play with a 12-0 run to start the second half with Blan not scoring until 5:30 left in the third, Massie scored 13 of the final 18 in the quarter, primarily off six straight Blan possessions ending in turnovers.

With a 57-23 lead entering the final quarter Massie’s starters came out. Blanchester scored 12 of the final 22 points of the game.

SUMMARY

Dec 27, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie 67, Blanchester 35

CM^13^19^25^10^^67

B^8^8^7^12^^35

(67) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 3-0-1-7 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 1-0-0-2 Doyle 2-0-0-4 Pence 2-1-0-5 Long 0-0-0-0 Grant 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 Phipps 5-1-0-11 Bowman 7-1-1-16 Linebaugh 0-0-0-0 Branham 2-0-2-6 Eades 7-0-2-16 TOTALS 29-3-6-67

(35) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roy 3-0-1-7 M. Tipton 3-0-0-6 Waldron 1-0-1-3 Coyle 4-0-4-12 K. Tipton 1-0-0-2 Trovillo 0-0-0-0 Davenport 0-0-0-0 Whitaker 2-0-1-5 Gilman 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-0-7-34

Gracie Roy | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_bGRoy1227ec.jpg Gracie Roy | Elizabeth Clark Photo Kaylee Coyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_bKCoyle1227ec.jpg Kaylee Coyle | Elizabeth Clark Photo Macey Waldron | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_bMWaldron1227ec.jpg Macey Waldron | Elizabeth Clark Photo Aidan Eades | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmAEades1227ec.jpg Aidan Eades | Elizabeth Clark Photo Alex Pence | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmAPence1227ec.jpg Alex Pence | Elizabeth Clark Photo Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_GBK_cmHBowman1227ec.jpg Hannah Bowman | Elizabeth Clark Photo