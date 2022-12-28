Hibbs leads Hurricane at GMVWA Holiday tournament

VANDALIA — Led by Carson Hibbs, five Wilmington High School wrestlers finished in the top eight of their respective weight classes Wednesday at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday tournament at Butler’s Student Activity Center.

Hibbs was fifth at 138 pounds, setting a school record in the process. Hibbs decisioned Sam Mizukawa of Anderson 4-3 in the fifth place match. He is the first Hurricane wrestler to place at the GMVWA Holiday tournament three times, having earned an 8th place finish as a freshman, sixth as a junior and now fifth in this his senior season.

Thane McCoy was fifth at 144 pounds. He decisioned Vince Giordano of Big Walnut 9-3 in the fifth place match.

Paul McKnight was seventh at 215 pounds, posting a 3-1 win over Colton Hultgren of Milton-Union in the seventh place match.

At 165 pounds, Thad Stuckey was eighth, losing to Brandon Burchett of Fairfield by disqualification. At 190 pounds, Josh Snell was eighth, falling to Jace Knous of Wapakoneta 11-7.

As a team, Wilmington was 27th with 63 points, finishing in a tie with Delaware Hayes. Graham was an easy winner of the tournament with 283.5 points. Springboro was runnerup with 216 points.

The lower weight (106 to 144) outstanding wrestler of the tournament was Dillon Campbell Legacy Christian. The upper weight (150 to 285) outstanding wrestler was Gunner Cramblett of Graham.

Campbell earned the honor for most pins in least time in the championship round with five pins in 7:43. Evan Bolton of Springboro had the most pins in the least time in all round with six pins in 7:53.