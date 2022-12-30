Singleton 1st, EC 6th at Southern Hills Bank Inv.

GREENFIELD — Curtis Singleton was a weight-class championship as the East Clinton wrestlers competed in the Southern Hills Bank Invitational Thursday afternoon.

East Clinton finished sixth as a team in the event held at the McClain High School gym.

Circleville was the tournament champion with 329.5 points. McClain was runnerup at 145. New Lexington Orange, Miami Trace, Paint Valley, East Clinton, Washington and West Carrollton followed in the standings.

Singleton went 2-0 with a pin and major decision to win the 144-pound weight class.

East Clinton’s Christopher Rider was third at 132, Colton Brockman was third at 138, Avery Hughes was third at 150 and Owen Roberts was third at 285, according to coach Doug Stehlin. Roberts and Rider won three matches each as their weight classes were among the most populated.

Darien Clouse also wrestled for East Clinton at 190 pounds.