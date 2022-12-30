McClain picks up first win of season over Massie 56-44

GREENFIELD — Seth Weller scored 24 points to lead McClain to its first win of the season Thursday night over Clinton-Massie 56-44.

The non-league boys basketball defensive battle leaves the Tigers at 1-8 while the Falcons slip to 4-6. The loss ends a modest two-game win streak for CMHS.

Sawyer Conrad had 13 points to lead the Falcons while Miles Theetge and Ryan Dillion had 10 points each. Zane Adams scored 12 for the Tigers.

The game would begin with Massie taking advantage of early turnovers from McClain, scoring the first bucket off a Sawyer Conrad tip in. After the first score, however, Weller would score the next 11 points as the Tigers suffocated the Falcons with defense. The run ended with a Conrad basket, but the Tigers held a 14-8 lead after one.

Massie opened the scoring again in the second but McClain countered, again, with a big run (12-2). Adams knocked down a three-pointer and had a block on Theetge to highlight the McClain surge at both ends of the floor. Massie trailed 26-14 at the half.

After a scoreless second, Weller found the range again in the third with eight points and the Tigers extended their lead to 42-26 after three.

McClain started the fourth in the bonus free throw situation and took full advantage, connecting on 12 of 14 free throws in the final period.

SUMMARY

Dec 30, 2022

@McClain High School

McClain 56, Clinton-Massie 44

CM^8^6^12^18^^44

M^14^12616^14^^56

(56) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Adams 3-2-4-12 Weller 8-4-4-24 Stapleton 0-0-0-0 Bell 0-0-2-2 Cummins 0-0-3-3 Badgley 0-0-0-0 Sykes 3-0-0-6 Wise 0-0-0-0 Potts 1-1-4-7 TOTALS 16-7-17/24-56

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 6-0-1-13 Theetge 5-0-0-10 Dillion 4-0-2-10 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Wilson 0-0-1-1 Trout 2-0-0-4 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-0-2 Muterspaw 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 20-0-4/6-44

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_swishrgb-19.jpg

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports Reporter

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould is a high school student who covers basketball for the News Journal.

