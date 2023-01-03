BBK Final: Blanchester 68, East Clinton 41

BLANCHESTER – Behind Bryce Sipple’s 21 points and a barrage of three-pointers, Blanchester led East Clinton wire-to-wire for a 68-41 Tuesday night victory at BHS.

The intercounty, league win brings the Wildcats’ record to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the SBAAC National Division. They will suit up and go again at home Friday evening against Bethel-Tate.

As the only winless (0-4) SBAAC National division team remaining, East Clinton drops to the bottom of the league standings. Overall, they’re 0-10. They will host Felicity-Franklin on Friday, hoping to notch one in the win column.

Blanchester set the tone from tipoff, quickly putting up a 19-4 lead. Evan Mallott made two of his three shots from deep in the frame on his way to tallying nine for the night, while Sipple scored 10 of his 21 early. Dylan Creager also made three long range shots. He scored 13, all in the second half, and on a high percentage.

“Sip (Bryce Sipple) plays hard every night. That’s indisputable. He leads the team with that; he leads the kids with his effort. Dylan gave us great minutes tonight. He really stepped up, made great decisions, and was more willing to shoot the ball, thankfully, because he got some very good looks. They both played extremely well,” BHS coach Mike Mallott said after the game.

Over the course of the night the Wildcats accounted for 10 three-pointers and executed at a very high level on the offensive end. Jansen Wymer ended the night in double digits with 10 points.

“We have been executing better each game and we did shoot the ball well. We got good looks, good looks around the rim and we converted them. I feel like this [performance] has been coming because we are starting to execute better on offense,” Mallott said.

After the disastrous start, the Astros chased the game for most of the 32 minutes and did themselves no favors with a 5 for 14 performance from the free throw line.

Dakota Collom led the Astros with 12, including two very long-range shots. Dameon Williams and Xander Lake scored eight points.

“It’s a long season. We just have to keep our heads down and keep figuring things out. We’re slowly coming around. We’ll figure it out by the end of the year. We’re a good basketball team that just hasn’t rose to that potential yet, but we’re going to find it,” ECHS head coach Clyde Snow said after a lengthy post-game in the locker room. “At this juncture of the road, the losses are on me. I’m not preparing my guys enough to compete in a varsity basketball game. For us to compete, I have to do a better job at preparing us for these games.”

SUMMARY

Jan 3, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 68, East Clinton 41

EC^10^9^12^10^^41

B^21^12^26^9^^68

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 2-2-0-6 Collom 4-2-2-12 Williams 3-2-0-8 Mad Crowe 0-0-1-1 Lilly 1-0-0-2 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Mess 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Gulley 1-0-0-2 Luke 3-0-2-8 Walker 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 15-6-5/14-41

(68) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 10-1-0-21 Tangonan 1-1-0-3 Creager 4-3-2-13 Taylor 2-0-1-5 West 1-0-0-2 Wymer 4-2-0-10 Malott 3-3-0-9 Estep 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 27-10-4/13-68

Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_bTrio0103mb-1.jpg Photo by Matthew Butcher Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_ecHuddle0103mb-1.jpg Photo by Matthew Butcher Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_ecblan0103mb-1.jpg Photo by Matthew Butcher