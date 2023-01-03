BBK Final: Monroe 69, Clinton-Massie 43

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Drew Taylor scored 25 points and Monroe scored 22 straight fourth quarter points Tuesday en route to a 69-43 win over Clinton-Massie at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The Hornets used a smothering defense and hot-shooting to send Massie to its seventh loss in 11 games.

Sawyer Conrad led the Clinton-Massie offense with 14 points. Ryan Dillion had 12 points.

The game started with a beautiful post move from Conrad, but Monroe scored the next seven points, highlighted by a three from Taylor. The Hornets put together a 12-1 run led by its defense. The Falcons countered with an 8-2 run as Jerry Trout hit a three that helped steal some momentum with an 8-2 CM run.

The second quarter would start with each side playing tough defense and not allowing either team to get inside. Dillion had a steal and basket to cut the Massie deficit to one then scored a layup to put the Falcons on top for the first time since 2-0. Owen Trick powered his way to another basket to extend the CM lead.

Taylor beat the buzzer to help the Hornets score nine straight points and take a 29-22 lead at the break. It was still close after three as the teams traded baskets with Monroe lead 45-37 going to the final period.

The Falcons made it 45-39 before the Hornets went on an impressive 22-0 run to put the game away.

SUMMARY

Jan 3, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Monroe 69, Clinton-Massie 43

CM^11^11^15^6^^43

MO^14^15^16^24^^69

(69) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Braun 0-0-2-2 Mapp 1-0-0-2 Fetrow 7-3-5-22 Taylor 8-4-5-25 Evans 1-1-2-5 Fultz 2-0-0-4 Zolman 0-0-1-1 Por 0-0-1-1 Salyer 1-1-0-3 Snelling 2-0-0-4 Atha 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-9-16/24-69

(43) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 6-1-1-14 Theetge 1-0-1-3 Dillion 4-0-4-12 Lamb 1-0-0-2 Wilson 2-0-1-5 Trout 1-1-0-3 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Eades 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-0-2 Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 Rodman 0-0-0-0 Russell 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 16-2-9/13-43

