Blanchester JV boys top East Clinton 57-38

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 57-38 Tuesday night.

Ayden Basham led Blanchester with 13 points, knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the process. Xander Culberson had 12 points, also scoring two three-pointers.

Alex Edison played well, coach Greg Roberts said, with nine points. East Clinton as a team was 11 for 26 at the free throw line, including 4 of 12 in the second half.

SUMMARY

Jan 3, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 57, East Clinton 38

B^10^21^15^11^^57

EC^5^4^14^15^^38

(38) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 2-0-1-5 Boggs 1-0-0-2 Gulley 2-0-0-4 Lake 2-0-4-8 Walker 1-0-3-5 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Borregarnero 1-1-0-3 Mess 0-0-1-1 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-1-1 Edison 4-0-1-9 TOTALS 13-1-11/26-38

(57) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bradley 3-0-0-6 Culberson 4-2-2-12 Byrom 2-1-0-5 Abbott 1-0-0-2 Burress 0-0-2-2 Tangonan 2-0-0-4 Johnston 2-1-0-5 Basham 4-2-3-13 Adkins 1-0-0-2 Dunham 1-0-2-4 Malott 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 21-6-9/15-57