WHS girls stay unbeaten; boys fall to Lions

CINCINNATI — Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The boys were defeated 2646 to 2387. Isaac Pletcher led Wilmington with a 404 series but as a whole the team “struggled to string anything together,” coach Austin Smith said.

Wilmington is 1-6 in the American while New Richmond hangs out near the top with a 5-1 mark. Batavia is unbeaten in league play.

On the girls side, the Hurricane finished with a 2456 to 2200 victory to stay unbeaten in the American at 7-0. New Richmond is 3-3.

While Kylie Fisher posted the overall top WHS series at 389, coach Joe Gigandet lauded the efforts of Kiley Comberger (223 game) and Tori Piatt (213 game).

SUMMARY

Jan 4, 2023

@Cherry Grove Lanes

Girls Results

WHS 2456 (808, 975, 673), NR 2200 (808, 783, 609)

WIL-Kiley Comberger 147, 223 (370), Lila Carter 168, 177 (345), Tori Piatt 151, 213 (364), Lexus Reiley 146, 169 (315), Kiley Fisher 196, 193 (389)

Baker games 193, 162, 160, 158 (673)

–

Boys Results

WHS 2387 (839, 849, 699), NR (936, 978, 732)

WIL-Anthony Perez 163, 196 (359), Kaleb Hogsett 157, 136 (293), Austin Oglesby 146, 145 (291), Landon Mellinger 183, 158 (341), Isaac Pletcher 190, 214 (404)

Baker games 192, 181, 158, 168 (699)