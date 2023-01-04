EC boys go to 9-0 in SBAAC; girls also win

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton boys bowling team improved to 9-0 in the SBAAC National Division with a 2075 to 1261 win Wednesday over Felicity at Royal Z Lanes.

The East Clinton girls also were victorious with a 1049 to 754 victory. “They keep improving every match,” EC coach Dale Wallace said.

Lily Beers led the Astros with a 202 game and a 344 series.

On the boys side, overall the boys “struggled a little,” said Wallace. Despite a number of splits, Wallace said, the team fought through the adversity to come out on top.

Ricky Kempke had a personal best 500 series which included a personal best 263 game.

In the reserve match, East Clinton was defeated 1684 to 1574 by Hillsboro.

Jaden Evans led the Astros with a 300 series, including a 176 game. Austin Burden had a 223 series and Cody Horner a 272 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 4, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

East Clinton 2075 (892, 880, 303), Felicity 1261 (516, 524, 221)

EC: Austin Alloy 166, 178 (344), Preston Behr 114, 163 (277), Denver Day 188, 112 (300), Lukas Runk 187, 164 (351), Ricky Kempke 237, 263 (500)

Baker games 142, 161 (303)

FELICITY: Spires 110, 109 (219), Scharrenbeen 106, 83 (189), Bartolin 117, 98 (215), Oberschlake 105, 114 (219), Bracher 78, 120 (198)

Baker games 119, 102

–

Girls Results

East Clinton 1049 (390, 509, 150) Felicity 754 (286, 346, 122)

EC: Liz Williams 50, 95 (145), Serena Williams 74, 76 (150), Savannah Tolle 124, 136 (260), Lily Beers 142, 202 (344)

Baker games 77, 73

FELICITY: Brandenberg 65, 90 (155), Jolett 49, 102 (151), Myers 69, 59 (128), Addis 103, 95 (198)

Baker games 51, 71