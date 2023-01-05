EC swimmers 4th in Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton swim team finished fourth in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop meet Dec. 28 at McClain High School natatorium.

The East Clinton High School Astros joint swim team earned 4th place swimming against Chillicothe, Zane Trace, Adena, Unioto and Greenfield High Schools in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop swim meet on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Greenfield McClain High School pool.

The ECHS joint swim team finished third in the 200 freestyle mixed “snowball relay.” This relay is unique to the Holiday Hop meet and is only the second time the Astros have participated in the mixed relay, coach Rich Garnai said.

Each ECHS boys team member contributed points for each of their individual races with Barrett Beam and Elyon Hackmann earning second place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 200 IM respectively. Savannah Tolle led the ECHS girls team with a third place finish in the 100 butterfly.

SUMMARY

East Clinton High School Swim Results

Dec 28, 2022

@Greenfield McClain High School

Joint Swim Team Results

Chillicothe 202 McClain 112 Zane Trace 85 East Clinton 19 Adena 9 Unioto 3

COED RESULTS

200 FREESTYLE SNOWBALL RELAY: Jacob George (SO), Savannah Tolle (SR), Barrett Beam (SO), Melanie Harner (SR) 2:59.54 (3rd)

200 MIXED MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (SO), Melanie Harner (SR), Jacob George (SO), Jade Campbell (JR) 2:49.51 (6th)

BOYS RESULTS

200 FREESTYLE: George 2:45.75 (4th)

200 IM: Elyon Hackmann (SO) 2:56.52 (2nd)

50 FREESTYLE: Beam 26.32 (2nd)

100 BUTTERFLY: George 1:31.29 (4th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:18.51 (4th)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Beam 1:31.80 (5th)

GIRLS RESULTS

50 FREESTYLE: Tolle 35.08 (5th)

100 BUTTERFLY: Tolle 1:35.08 (3rd)

100 FREESTYLE: Harner 1:27.79; Campbell 1:43.82

100 BACKSTROKE: Harner 1:48.34; Campbell 2:07.29