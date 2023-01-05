GBK Final: Goshen 53, Wilmington 41

WILMINGTON — A fourth quarter run from Wilmington wasn’t enough to overcome Goshen’s second half lead built on a 17-0 stretch, and the Hurricane suffered a 53-41 Thursday evening defeat on Fred Summers Court.

The Lady ‘Cane begins 2023 with an SBAAC American Division loss, bringing their record to 5-7 overall and 2-3 in the league. They will travel south Monday for a bout with Batavia High School, where they will hope to avenge a 59-57 loss in their second game of the season.

Goshen’s win is its eighth in ninth contests and they stand at 9-5 overall, 4-1 in the league. They play host to non-league Lynchburg-Clay Saturday evening.

The two squads played a tight first half as Wilmington led the whole way but found themselves with only a two-point cushion at intermission. Katie Murphy scored 11 of her 18 in the first 16 minutes for WHS. They were missing their second leading scorer, Elle Martin, to injury for the second consecutive game.

Unfortunately for the Lady ‘Cane, with the help of 19 turnovers, Goshen scored 17 unanswered from the middle of the third frame until its end, the only lead change of the game. Goshen’s Payton Shafer led all scorers with 19 and scored 14 in the second half.

“We just have to step up. We’re out Sophie for the season, out Elle [Martin], another big ball handler. Goshen did a good job of pressuring us and we didn’t handle the ball. We had lazy passes, we weren’t aggressive with our attack dribbles and, essentially, I think that cost us the game. We scored enough,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said.

Taylor Noszka opened the fourth with a run-breaking three that also sparked a 9-0 stretch for Wilmington. She finished with a season high 15 points.

They had momentum in their favor in the fourth, but missed free throws (7/16) and poor transition defense allowed Shafer to break the run and eventually put the game away for the Warriors.

“I don’t think they did much in their half-court that hurt us. It was the turnovers, transition and second-chance opportunities. I mean, they’re big, they battled and they’re a tough team. They’re coached well. We just didn’t execute the final things that we needed to,” Williams said.

The JV Lady ‘Cane took a tough 36-15 loss to GHS after trailing 31-10 at the break. Brynn Conley, Mia Hollingsworth and Emma Adams all pitched in four points; Lauren Diels scored three to close out a thin WHS scoresheet.

SUMMARY

Jan 5, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Goshen 53, Wilmington 41

G^9^10^17^17^^53

W^13^8^4^16^^41

(53) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shafer 7-0-5-19 Mulvihill 4-0-0-8 Smiley 1-0-0-2 Huxel 2-0-0-4 Ashcraft 1-1-2-5 Noland 1-0-0-2 Redmon 6-0-1-13 TOTALS 21-1-8/12-53

(41) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 2-0-0-4 Noszka 5-1-4-15 Tippett 1-0-0-2 C. Diels 1-0-0-2 Murphy 7-1-3-18 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-2-7/16-41

Ke’Asia Robinson | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2KRobinson0105ec-1.jpg Ke’Asia Robinson | Elizabeth Clark Photo Aidynne Tippett | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wATippett0105ec-1.jpg Aidynne Tippett | Elizabeth Clark Photo Caroline Diels | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wCDiels0105ec-1.jpg Caroline Diels | Elizabeth Clark Photo Katie Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wKMurphy0105ec-1.jpg Katie Murphy | Elizabeth Clark Photo Taylor Noszka | Elizabeth Clark Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wTNoszka0105ec-1.jpg Taylor Noszka | Elizabeth Clark Photo Caroline Diels and Payton Shafer | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_w2Diels0105mb.jpg Caroline Diels and Payton Shafer | Matthew Butcher Photo Aidynne Tippett | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wATippett0105mb.jpg Aidynne Tippett | Matthew Butcher Photo Caroline Diels | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wCDiels0105mb.jpg Caroline Diels | Matthew Butcher Photo Jump ball to start Thursday’s game | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wJumpBall0105mb.jpg Jump ball to start Thursday’s game | Matthew Butcher Photo Katie Murphy | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wKMurphy0105mb.jpg Katie Murphy | Matthew Butcher Photo Wilmington girls lineup | Matthew Butcher Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_GBK_wLineup0105mb.jpg Wilmington girls lineup | Matthew Butcher Photo

By Matthew Butcher WNJ Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University who covers basketball for the News Journal.

