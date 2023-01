The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 59-8 Thursday.

Barron Phipps led the Falcons with 15 points but 10 Massie players scored in all.

Carson Long and Cash Burton scored eight points each. Wyatt Scott tossed in six points. Easton Vineup and Hayden Meeker chipped in five each.

Eli Janis and Jack Clark had four points each. Jarris Moore tossed in three and Corban Cartner had one point.

Clinton-Massie led 28-2 after one period and 38-3 at halftime.