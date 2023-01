The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 36-20 Thursday night.

Hailey Myers finished the game with 12 points for the Falcons.

Karley Goodin and Azlynn Green had six points each. Taylor Collett totaled four points. Shelby Randolph and Zoey Carr had three points each. Alyssa Sandlin had two points while Audrey Smith had two rebounds and a steal.