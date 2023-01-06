Hadley leads EC reserves to win over Burg 28-27

WILLIAMSBURG — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Williamsburg 28-27 Thursday night.

Megan Hadley had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Astros. Hadley scored 12 points in the second half, including 10 in the third period.

Neither team shot well from the free throw line with EC making 10 of 26 and WHS hitting 7 of 22.

SUMMARY

Jan 5, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

East Clinton 28, Williamsburg 27

EC^4^5^12^7^^28

W^3^4^8^12^^27

(27) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Arno 0-0-3-3 Hensley 5-1-1-12 Phillips 1-0-2-4 Ayers 1-0-0-2 Gregory 0-0-0-0 G. Earley 0-0-2-2 E. Earley 2-0-0-4 Chandler 0-0-0-0 Miller 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 9-1-7/22-27

(28) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Arnold 2-0-1-5 Reynolds 0-0-0-0 Schiff 0-0-2-2 Hadley 6-0-4-16 Childers 0-0-0-0 Reed 0-0-1-1 Rigolin 0-0-0-0 Scott 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 9-0-10/26-28