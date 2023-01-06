Defense rallies BHS to 39-37 overtime victory

BLANCHESTER — Rallying in the fourth quarter thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Blanchester reserve girls basketball team defeated Madeira 39-37 in overtime Thursday in non-league girls basketball.

Blanchester trailed 27-19 going to the fourth, but coach Bob Reveal Alayna Davenport, Ali Trovillo and Karlee Tipton spearheaded the defensive scheme that rallied BHS to victory.

Shelby Panetta scored a game-high 16 points for Blanchester.

Karlee Tipton and Madison Gillman had seven points each. Davenport totaled five and hit key free throws down the stretch, Reveal added. Emma Hartmann and Trovillo had two points each. Both of Trovillo’s point came in overtime from the free throw line.