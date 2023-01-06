GBK Final: Batavia 58, Clinton-Massie 46

BATAVIA — Hitting on 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, Batavia held off Clinton-Massie 58-46 Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

The loss puts the Falcons at 5-8 overall, 1-4 in the American. Batavia is 7-5 in all games, 3-2 in league play.

“Really thought our girls competed hard,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “I was very proud of the effort.”

Aidan Eades had 12 of her team-best 13 points in the second half. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Hannah Bowman had 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The game was tight in the first half, with the Bulldogs leading 18-17 at the break. They surged in front early in the third period, though.

“When we would get it back to five or six, they hit a three,” Crawford said. “They made big shots when they had to.”

Crawford said the Falcons “have to get better looks in our set offense.”

He said, “I thought we attempted too many threes that were not there. We have to be more patient in our offense and seeing it through. Too many quick shots.”

SUMMARY

Jan 5, 2023

@Batavia High School

Batavia 58 Clinton-Massie 46

B^10^8^21^17^^58

CM^12^5^12^17^^46

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 1-1-0-3 Phipps 2-0-0-4 Bowman 4-3-0-11 Branham 2-1-1-6 Eades 4-0-5-13 Redman 0-0-0-0 Long 2-0-0-4 Doyle 0-0-2-2 Swope 0-0-0-0 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Davis 1-0-1-3 TOTALS 16-5-9/15-46

(58) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Crawford 0-0-2-2 Brookbank 0-0-0-0 McHenry 4-3-0-11 Thompson 6-3-5-20 Poynter 1-0-2-4 Layman 5-0-0-10 Lugo 2-0-3-7 Shepherd 0-0-2-2 South 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 19-6-14/20-58

FIELD GOALS: CM (16-56)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-28)

FREE THROWS: CM (9-15) Eades 5-6

REBOUNDS: CM-33 (Bowman 9 Eades 7 Davis 6 Phipps 4 Pence 4 Long 3)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Eades 4 Phipps 1 Branham 1 Redman 1)

STEALS: CM-11 (Eades 3 Long 2 Branham 2 Phipps 2 Bowman 1 Pence 1)

BLOCKS: CM-1 (Bowman)

TURNOVERS: CM-16

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_LOGO_cmfalcon-2.jpg