BBK Final: Felicity 60, East Clinton JV 31

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity Friday night, 60-31, at the EC gym.

The Astros led 11-8 after one quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second.

Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 60, East Clinton 31

F^8^23^11^18^^60

EC^11^9^8^3^^31

(60) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hamilton 5-0-6-16 Taulbee 1-0-1-3 Forman 2-0-1-5 Bandell 3-0-1-7 Oakley 4-2-0-10 Cooper 2-0-0-4 Cole 2-1-0-5 Spencil 1-0-0-2 Forbes 2-0-4-8 TOTALS 22-3-13/22-60

(31) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Terrell 1-0-0-2 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Bornagarno 0-0-0-0 Warner 4-0-0-8 Mess 1-1-0-3 Boggs 1-0-0-2 Arnold 1-1-2-5 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Edison 0-0-0-0 Gulley 1-1-0-3 Lake 2-0-2-6 Walker 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 12-3-4/15-31