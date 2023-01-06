BBK Final: Goshen 62, Clinton-Massie 47

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by its top two scorers, Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie 62-47 Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Caden Zeinner and Conner Moore are among the top scorers in the SBAAC and they combined for 46 points in pushing the Warriors to 7-4 on the year. Goshen is 3-1 in the American.

Clinton-Massie drops to 0-4 in the conference and 4-8 overall.

Zeinner and Moore both average just shy of 18 points per game. Zeinner led all scorers with 27 while Moore scored 19.

Jerry Trout led Massie with 17 points. Sawyer Conrad played in just the first two quarters before leaving the game with an injury.

Both teams played hard defense in the opening quarter with Goshen clinging to an 11-10 lead. Zeinner erased Massie’s early lead with five straight points. After Trout put Massie back on top, a turnover led to a Goshen basket and the first quarter lead.

Back-to-back threes from Zeinner and Moore would kick off an 11-2 run to open the quarter for Goshen, who led 22-12. Massie then begin to tighten up defensively as well as find open scores to get back within five just past the midway point of the quarter.

Carter Settelmayer banged home a three that started a 9-2 run and Goshen took a 36-24 lead to the lockerroom.

A Massie scoring drought allowed Goshen to maintain a comfortable lead in the third. Eventually the Warriors took a 48-36 lead to the final quarter. The Falcons put together an early 5-0 run but were unable to overcome the difference.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2023

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Goshen 62, Clinton-Massie 47

G^11^25^12^12^^62

CM^10^14^12^11^^47

(47) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 1-0-0-2 Theetge 1-0-1-3 Dillion 1-0-0-2 Lamb 0-0-0-0 Stulz 1-0-2-4 Wilson 2-0-6-10 Trout 7-2-1-17 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Eades 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-2-4 Muterspaw 2-1-0-5 Russell 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-3-12/19-47

(62) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zeinner 9-5-4-27 Litzau 0-0-0-0 Muchmore 0-0-0-0 Settelmayer 1-1-0-3 Moore 6-4-3-19 McKinney 0-0-1-1 Ball 2-1-0-5 Widner 0-0-0-0 Byrd 0-0-0-0 Haley 0-0-1-1 Steele 1-0-4-6 TOTALS 19-11-13-62

Cale Wilson | Elizabeth Clark Photo Gabe Muterspaw | Elizabeth Clark Photo Miles Theetge | Elizabeth Clark Photo Ryan Dillion | Elizabeth Clark Photo Brady Russell | Elizabeth Clark Photo Jerry Trout | Elizabeth Clark Photo

By Samuel Gould WNJ Sports

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould is a high school student who covers basketball for the News Journal.

