BBK Final: Felicity 52, East Clinton 48 OT

LEES CREEK — Felicity-Franklin snatched a 52-48 victory from the jaws of defeat with the last five points of regulation and the first six points of overtime to spoil East Clinton’s senior night festivities Friday.

East Clinton scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 34-30 at the 5:47 mark. The teams traded scores for the next four minutes before the Cardinals rattled off the last five, a trey by Caleb Ninichuck and a pair of free throws by Jacob Arthur, to knot the game at 42.

Arthur led all Cardinals with 20 points.

Nobody scored in the final 67 seconds of regulation. East Clinton had a couple cracks at a game-winner in the waning seconds.

“We wanted the ball in Dakota’s hands. He’s our leader,” EC first-year head coach Clyde Snow said about his senior who poured in a game-high 27 points. “We got two good looks. They didn’t go for us. It’s just the way the ball rolls sometimes.

“Our guys play extremely hard. They give it their everything, and that’s all I can ask for. We get one ball to roll our way, we win.”

Arthur hit a free throw, Euro-stepped his way to two more, and added three more free throws in three trips to the line to give the Cardinals a 48-42 advantage with 1:17 left in the extra session.

Collom hit a pair of free throws to pull the Astros within 48-44. After a Felicity traveling call, Toby Huff buried a three to pull the Astros within 48-47 with 47 seconds to go in the contest.

EC had an opportunity to take the lead after a Felicity free throw made it 49-47, but managed just a free throw, and to tie down 51-48 but misfired on a three-point attempt.

An Arthur free throw with 28.5 seconds left in the game set the final margin.

“Early in overtime, I think we were a little upset we didn’t make those two looks at the end, and I think that messed with us a little bit,” Snow said. “That was a little bit of youthfulness from me and the players. I could’ve done better in that situation to get their heads back in the game.”

East Clinton remains winless in 11 games overall and four in the SBAAC National Division. Felicity-Franklin goes to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

EC celebrated its senior cheerleaders and boys and girls basketball players Friday because it is shutting down the gym for the rest of the season to repair damage caused by a pipe burst Dec. 26.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 52, East Clinton 48 OT

F^12^11^7^12^10^^52

EC^6^11^11^14^6^^48

(52) FELICITY (fg-ft-tp) J. Sponcil 2-1-6, Hiles 4-3-11, Ninichuck 2-0-5, Arthur 6-8-20, Blackburn 3-1-7, Taulbee 0-0-0, Taylor 0-3-3, Forbes 0-0-0. Total 17-16-52. 3-point goals: 2 (J.. Sponcil, Ninichuck). FTM-FTA 16-29, 55 percent.

(48) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Collom 11-5-27, Huff 1-0-3, Williams 0-1-1, Maddix Crowe 0-0-0, Lilly 4-4-12, Terrell 0-0-0, Gulley 0-0-0, Lake 2-1-5. Total 18-11-48. 3-point goals: 1 (Huff). FTM-FTA 11-20, 55 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

