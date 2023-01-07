BBK Final: Blanchester JV 46, Bethel-Tate 43

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester had a big second quarter and then had to hold off Bethel-Tate Friday night for a 46-43 junior varsity boys basketball win at the BHS gym.

Ayden Basham had 17 points for the Wildcats, including eight in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 16-4.

Blanchester led 21-9 at halftime but Bethel-Tate made it a 27-25 BHS lead after three.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 46, Bethel-Tate 43

BL^5^16^6^19^^46

BT^5^4^16^18^^43

(43) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mersman 0-0-0-0 Moss 7-1-1-16 Schultain 0-0-0-0 Ladd 1-0-0-2 Sandker 2-1-1-6 Pryor 2-0-2-6 Dabney 0-0-0-0 Houser 3-2-2-10 Guy 0-0-1-1 Lawson 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-4-7/20-43

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Basham 6-1-4-17 Burress 1-0-1-3 Adkins 0-0-0-0 Dunham 2-0-1-5 Abbott 1-1-2-5 Byrom 4-4-2-14 Malott 1-0-0-2 Culberson 0-0-0-0 Bradley 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-6-10/13-46