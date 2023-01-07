BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 46

BLANCHESTER — Scoring 10 of the last 11 points gave Bethel-Tate a 55-46 win over Blanchester Friday night at the BHS gym.

The SBAAC National Division defeat leaves the Wildcats 2-9 overall, 1-5 in the division. The Tigers are 7-4 in all games and 4-2 in division.

Evan Malott hit four three-pointers en route to a team-high 14 points for BHS.

It was a tight game through three quarters. Bryce Sipple had seven points in the first quarter for Blanchester.

The Wildcats led at halftime, 24-23, on a Zach West buzzer-beating, three-pointer.

The Wildcats led 35-33 after three. The teams were tied at 45-45 with 2:25 to play in regulation.

Neither team scored more than 13 points in a quarter but no less than 10.

Except the final frame when the Tigers put 22 points on the scoreboard to pull away for the win. Blake Brookenthal had nine points in the final period and finished as the Tigers top point scorer with 13.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 46

BT^11^12^10^22^^55

BL^13^11^11^11^^46

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 4-0-2-10 Creager 2-0-1-5 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 2-2-1-7 Wymer 2-0-2-6 Cromer 2-0-0-4 Malott 5-4-0-14 Estep 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-6-6/10-46

(55) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Snider 2-2-0-6 Shields 1-1-0-3 Davis 2-1-1-6 Armacost 2-1-0-5 A. Brookenthal 5-0-1-11 DeBell 2-2-2-8 B. Brookenthal 5-0-3-13 Vianello 0-0-3-3 TOTALS 19-7-10/18-55