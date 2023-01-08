Saturday boys, girls prep basketball scoreboard

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Alliance Marlington 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 28

Anna 35, New Bremen 27

Arcanum 43, Bradford 22

Aurora 48, Barberton 43

Austintown Fitch 44, Youngs. Liberty 41

Avon 36, Berea-Midpark 28

Avon Lake 58, Elyria 18

Bellefontaine 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 41

Bishop Watterson 60, Ashville Teays Valley 35

Bluffton 44, Paulding 31

Brunswick 43, Wadsworth 39

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Morral Ridgedale 27

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20

Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Jackson 51

Can. South 60, Akr. Firestone 52

Canfield 68, Warren Harding 35

Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 31

Centerville 79, Day. Thurgood Marshall 57

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chardon 28

Chesapeake 55, Glouster Trimble 36

Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. 47

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 56, Cin. Anderson 42

Cin. Oak Hills 41, Fairfield 35

Cin. Princeton 81, Hamilton 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Summit Country Day 47

Cin. Turpin 45, Cin. McNicholas 38

Cle. St. Joseph 54, Cle. Hay 19

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 32

Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23

Copley 67, Richfield Revere 35

Coshocton 59, Crooksville 34

Creston Norwayne 46, Akron Garfield 38

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 38

Day. Oakwood 49, Franklin 45

Delaware Christian 48, Northside Christian 22

Dola Hardin Northern 50, Lima Temple Christian 36

Dover 44, Louisville Aquinas 24

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville Maysville 23

E. Palestine 32, Wellsville 20

Elida 52, Botkins 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23

Fostoria 63, Cory-Rawson 58

Frankfort Adena 48, Southeastern 46

Fredericktown 58, Centerburg 56

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Elyria Open Door 26

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 26

Germantown Valley View 39, Brookville 24

Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 37

Green 59, Can. Glenoak 38

Greenville 37, Troy 33

Hamilton New Miami 42, Lockland 40

Howard E. Knox 47, Danville 37

Hudson 43, N. Royalton 34

Jackson 59, Hillsboro 47

Kettering Fairmont 48, Reynoldsburg 38

Lakeside Danbury 58, Gibsonburg 57, OT

Lakewood 54, Parma 44

Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 20

Leipsic 60, Pioneer N. Central 29

Lexington 39, Mansfield Madison 35

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 81, Cin. Colerain 38

Lisbon Beaver 51, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Louisville 37, Salem 36

Lucas 42, Crestline 19

Lucasville Valley 36, S. Point 29

Madison 45, Eastlake North 36

Malvern 68, Newcomerstown 51

Manchester 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

Maple Hts. 33, E. Cle. Shaw 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Russia 45

Marietta 62, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Mason 56, Cin. Sycamore 34

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 62, STVM 30

Medina 39, Solon 30

Medina Buckeye 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24

Medina Highland 59, Cuyahoga Falls 37

Mentor 58, Euclid 22

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Chardon NDCL 39

Middletown Madison Senior 50, Carlisle 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 34

Miller City 55, Arlington 43

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster 40

Milton-Union 45, Sidney Lehman 18

Minerva 41, E. Can. 28

Mogadore Field 65, Mantua Crestwood 41

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

Mt. Gilead 53, Cardington-Lincoln 33

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Mariemont 28

N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 53

N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 38

New Lebanon Dixie 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

New London 54, Monroeville 18

New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 25

Niles McKinley 50, Campbell Memorial 23

Norwood 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Oberlin Firelands 36, LaGrange Keystone 31

Olmsted Falls 56, Amherst Steele 35

Orrville 64, Rittman 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Ft. Loramie 48

Ottoville 41, Minster 35

Oxford Talawanda 63, Harrison 34

Painesville Riverside 64, Mayfield 39

Parma Normandy 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39

Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27

Philo 61, New Concord John Glenn 28

Piketon 41, Williamsport Westfall 25

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton Rock Hill 22

Portsmouth W. 52, Peebles 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Akr. Hoban 19

Reedsville Eastern 70, Belpre 38

Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NW 28

Shaker Hts. 56, Lorain 35

Shekinah Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13

Sidney 57, Fairborn 15

Smithville 30, Berlin Hiland 17

St. Patrick, Ky. 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11

Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Albany Alexander 42

Stryker 41, Delta 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36

Sullivan Black River 63, Sheffield Brookside 27

Sycamore Mohawk 52, N. Baltimore 6

Tallmadge 49, Kent Roosevelt 36

Tipp City Bethel 68, DeGraff Riverside 29

Tol. Bowsher 51, Sandusky 47

Tol. Rogers 49, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Tol. St. Ursula 59, Lima Sr. 46

Tol. Start 66, Tol. Whitmer 31

Trotwood-Madison 54, Cin. Western Hills 18

Uniontown Lake 56, Akr. Ellet 44

Urbana 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 46

Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33

Vincent Warren 57, Athens 35

Warren JFK 55, Lowellville 46

Warrensville Hts. 57, Cle. Hts. 55

Waterford 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

Westerville Cent. 54, Westerville N. 48

Westlake 42, Bay Village Bay 37, OT

Wheelersburg 60, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 59, Shadyside 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Lima Shawnee 40

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 42

Wooster Triway 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 16

Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 54, OT

Youngs. Mooney 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 27

Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. East 26

Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 28

–

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 68, SPIRE 43

Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42

Antwerp 68, Pioneer N. Central 47

Arcanum 58, Day. Northridge 53

Archbold 63, Hicksville 45

Ashland Crestview 83, Mansfield Temple Christian 12

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Attica Seneca E. 55, Bucyrus 50

Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62

Beaver Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48

Bellaire 74, Brooke, W.Va. 65

Bellefontaine 60, Sidney 51

Bellevue 54, Tiffin Columbian 51

Bluffton 57, Ft. Jennings 39

Botkins 52, Ft. Recovery 43

Bradford 71, Day. Miami Valley 43

Bucyrus Wynford 60, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49

Caldwell 74, Philo 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 35

Can. Glenoak 45, Can. Cent. Cath. 33

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Corning Miller 47

Canfield S. Range 51, Lowellville 47

Carrollton 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Castalia Margaretta 48, Monroeville 45

Chagrin Falls 55, Geneva 53

Chardon NDCL 78, Barberton 53

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 52

Cin. Moeller 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 39

Cin. St. Xavier 57, Cin. Indian Hill 42

Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. McNicholas 48

Cin. Western Hills 58, Cols. Linden-McKinley 40

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 80, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 69

Circleville 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55

Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60

Coldwater 57, Celina 37

Cols. Bexley 39, Whitehall-Yearling 20

Cols. DeSales 90, Byesville Meadowbrook 29

Convoy Crestview 46, Arlington 34

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Solon 56

Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53

Day. Chaminade Julienne 68, Day. Belmont 33

Defiance 61, Wauseon 38

Defiance Ayersville 38, Continental 33

Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Shawnee 35

Delta 47, Stryker 37

Dover 61, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38

E. Central, Ind. 51, Hamilton Ross 48

E. Liverpool 72, Oak Glen, W.Va. 33

Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54

Eaton 57, Greenville 53

Elida 52, Bryan 51

Fairfield Christian 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38

Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Kenton 56

Fostoria 59, Millbury Lake 33

Ft. Loramie 38, Minster 29

Galion 58, Sparta Highland 48

Genoa Area 54, Tontogany Otsego 37

Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Mansfield Christian 44

Hamler Patrick Henry 62, McComb 27

Hanoverton United 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31

Harrison 43, Cin. Colerain 33

Heath 49, Newark Cath. 34

Independence 53, Wickliffe 52

Ironton 57, Gallipolis Gallia 53

Jackson 54, Waverly 19

Jamestown Greeneview 70, Franklin 57

Jefferson Area 73, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62

Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53

Kalida 67, Defiance Tinora 37

Kings Mills Kings 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 50

Lakeside Danbury 79, Arcadia 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Bloom-Carroll 39

Latham Western 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40

Leesburg Fairfield 59, Cedarville 57

Lexington 57, Bellville Clear Fork 40

Liberty Center 53, Paulding 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52

Lima Temple Christian 61, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 58, OT

London Madison Plains 44, Williamsport Westfall 40

Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Columbiana 51

Maple Hts. 80, Cle. Glenville 76

Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Van Wert 57

Marion Elgin 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30

Marysville 54, Marion Harding 47

McDermott Scioto NW 54, Frankfort Adena 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Ada 51

Metamora Evergreen 65, Sherwood Fairview 41

Miamisburg 60, W. Carrollton 54

Middletown 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58, 2OT

Miller City 71, Van Wert Lincolnview 45

Minford 58, Seaman N. Adams 43

Montpelier 68, Hamilton, Ind. 33

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 45

New Concord John Glenn 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 53

New Lexington 56, Cols. KIPP 44

New London 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 53

Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45

Northside Christian 73, Delaware Christian 38

Norwalk 60, Port Clinton 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Findlay 48

Ottoville 52, Pandora-Gilboa 35

Pemberville Eastwood 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 31

Perry 70, Orange 60

Pettisville 53, Edgerton 40

Piqua 72, Fairborn 49

Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37

Richmond Hts. 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 35

Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Burton Berkshire 37

Rossford 61, Elmore Woodmore 27

Sandusky 61, Grafton Midview 57

Sandusky Perkins 62, Oak Harbor 50

Sandusky St. Mary 33, Gibsonburg 27

Shelby 71, Ashland 65

Spencerville 72, Lima Bath 41

Springboro 83, Lebanon 56

St. Henry 66, Anna 56

St. Marys Memorial 66, Versailles 43

Steubenville 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Carey 45

Tiffin Calvert 46, New Riegel 33

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52

Tol. Rogers 58, Tol. Woodward 44

Toronto 47, Wellsville 40

Tree of Life 62, W. Jefferson 47

Urbana 76, Day. Stivers 60

Utica 55, Hebron Lakewood 34

Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Vienna Mathews 67, Madonna, W.Va. 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 35

Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Vanlue 39

West Salem Northwestern 81, Ashland Mapleton 47

Westerville Cent. 59, Westerville N. 57

Willard 85, Clyde 71

Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 57

Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Millersport 36

Conotton Valley Tournament=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46

Navarre Fairless 55, Rittman 22

Salineville Southern 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51

The Challenge=

Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61

Hilliard Bradley 48, Cols. Africentric 41

Pickerington N. 92, Cols. Northland 80

South 50, Thomas Worthington 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/