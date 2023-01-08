Saturday boys, girls prep basketball scoreboard

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Alliance Marlington 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 28
Anna 35, New Bremen 27
Arcanum 43, Bradford 22
Aurora 48, Barberton 43
Austintown Fitch 44, Youngs. Liberty 41
Avon 36, Berea-Midpark 28
Avon Lake 58, Elyria 18
Bellefontaine 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 41
Bishop Watterson 60, Ashville Teays Valley 35
Bluffton 44, Paulding 31
Brunswick 43, Wadsworth 39
Bucyrus Wynford 63, Morral Ridgedale 27
Byesville Meadowbrook 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20
Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Jackson 51
Can. South 60, Akr. Firestone 52
Canfield 68, Warren Harding 35
Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 31
Centerville 79, Day. Thurgood Marshall 57
Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chardon 28
Chesapeake 55, Glouster Trimble 36
Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. 47
Chillicothe Huntington 49, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 38
Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 31
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 56, Cin. Anderson 42
Cin. Oak Hills 41, Fairfield 35
Cin. Princeton 81, Hamilton 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Summit Country Day 47
Cin. Turpin 45, Cin. McNicholas 38
Cle. St. Joseph 54, Cle. Hay 19
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 32
Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23
Copley 67, Richfield Revere 35
Coshocton 59, Crooksville 34
Creston Norwayne 46, Akron Garfield 38
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 38
Day. Oakwood 49, Franklin 45
Delaware Christian 48, Northside Christian 22
Dola Hardin Northern 50, Lima Temple Christian 36
Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 36
Dover 44, Louisville Aquinas 24
Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville Maysville 23
E. Palestine 32, Wellsville 20
Elida 52, Botkins 45
Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23
Fostoria 63, Cory-Rawson 58
Frankfort Adena 48, Southeastern 46
Fredericktown 58, Centerburg 56
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Elyria Open Door 26
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 26
Germantown Valley View 39, Brookville 24
Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 37
Green 59, Can. Glenoak 38
Greenville 37, Troy 33
Hamilton New Miami 42, Lockland 40
Howard E. Knox 47, Danville 37
Hudson 43, N. Royalton 34
Jackson 59, Hillsboro 47
Kettering Fairmont 48, Reynoldsburg 38
Lakeside Danbury 58, Gibsonburg 57, OT
Lakewood 54, Parma 44
Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 20
Leipsic 60, Pioneer N. Central 29
Lexington 39, Mansfield Madison 35
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 81, Cin. Colerain 38
Lisbon Beaver 51, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Louisville 37, Salem 36
Lucas 42, Crestline 19
Lucasville Valley 36, S. Point 29
Madison 45, Eastlake North 36
Malvern 68, Newcomerstown 51
Manchester 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36
Maple Hts. 33, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Russia 45
Marietta 62, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Mason 56, Cin. Sycamore 34
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 62, STVM 30
Medina 39, Solon 30
Medina Buckeye 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24
Medina Highland 59, Cuyahoga Falls 37
Mentor 58, Euclid 22
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Chardon NDCL 39
Middletown Madison Senior 50, Carlisle 14
Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 34
Miller City 55, Arlington 43
Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Wooster 40
Milton-Union 45, Sidney Lehman 18
Minerva 41, E. Can. 28
Mogadore Field 65, Mantua Crestwood 41
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34
Mt. Gilead 53, Cardington-Lincoln 33
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Mariemont 28
N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 53
N. Olmsted 42, Fairview 38
New Lebanon Dixie 49, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31
New London 54, Monroeville 18
New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 25
Niles McKinley 50, Campbell Memorial 23
Norwood 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36
Oberlin Firelands 36, LaGrange Keystone 31
Olmsted Falls 56, Amherst Steele 35
Orrville 64, Rittman 18
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Ft. Loramie 48
Ottoville 41, Minster 35
Oxford Talawanda 63, Harrison 34
Painesville Riverside 64, Mayfield 39
Parma Normandy 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27
Philo 61, New Concord John Glenn 28
Piketon 41, Williamsport Westfall 25
Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton Rock Hill 22
Portsmouth W. 52, Peebles 37
Powell Olentangy Liberty 52, Akr. Hoban 19
Reedsville Eastern 70, Belpre 38
Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NW 28
Shaker Hts. 56, Lorain 35
Shekinah Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter’s 13
Sidney 57, Fairborn 15
Smithville 30, Berlin Hiland 17
St. Patrick, Ky. 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11
Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Albany Alexander 42
Stryker 41, Delta 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36
Sullivan Black River 63, Sheffield Brookside 27
Sycamore Mohawk 52, N. Baltimore 6
Tallmadge 49, Kent Roosevelt 36
Tipp City Bethel 68, DeGraff Riverside 29
Tol. Bowsher 51, Sandusky 47
Tol. Rogers 49, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Tol. St. Ursula 59, Lima Sr. 46
Tol. Start 66, Tol. Whitmer 31
Trotwood-Madison 54, Cin. Western Hills 18
Uniontown Lake 56, Akr. Ellet 44
Urbana 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 46
Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33
Vincent Warren 57, Athens 35
Warren JFK 55, Lowellville 46
Warrensville Hts. 57, Cle. Hts. 55
Waterford 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 34
Westerville Cent. 54, Westerville N. 48
Westlake 42, Bay Village Bay 37, OT
Wheelersburg 60, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 59, Shadyside 46
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Lima Shawnee 40
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 42
Wooster Triway 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 16
Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 54, OT
Youngs. Mooney 46, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Youngs. Ursuline 29, Youngs. East 26
Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 28
–
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 68, SPIRE 43
Ansonia 62, Union City Mississinawa Valley 42
Antwerp 68, Pioneer N. Central 47
Arcanum 58, Day. Northridge 53
Archbold 63, Hicksville 45
Ashland Crestview 83, Mansfield Temple Christian 12
Ashville Teays Valley 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 43
Attica Seneca E. 55, Bucyrus 50
Beachwood 87, Painesville Harvey 62
Beaver Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48
Bellaire 74, Brooke, W.Va. 65
Bellefontaine 60, Sidney 51
Bellevue 54, Tiffin Columbian 51
Bluffton 57, Ft. Jennings 39
Botkins 52, Ft. Recovery 43
Bradford 71, Day. Miami Valley 43
Bradford 71, Miami Valley 43
Bucyrus Wynford 60, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 49
Caldwell 74, Philo 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 51, Carlisle 35
Can. Glenoak 45, Can. Cent. Cath. 33
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Corning Miller 47
Canfield S. Range 51, Lowellville 47
Carrollton 49, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Castalia Margaretta 48, Monroeville 45
Chagrin Falls 55, Geneva 53
Chardon NDCL 78, Barberton 53
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Ashtabula Edgewood 52
Cin. Moeller 57, Day. Ponitz Tech. 39
Cin. St. Xavier 57, Cin. Indian Hill 42
Cin. Turpin 61, Cin. McNicholas 48
Cin. Western Hills 58, Cols. Linden-McKinley 40
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 80, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 69
Circleville 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55
Cle. Horizon Science 65, Ashtabula St. John 60
Coldwater 57, Celina 37
Cols. Bexley 39, Whitehall-Yearling 20
Cols. DeSales 90, Byesville Meadowbrook 29
Convoy Crestview 46, Arlington 34
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Solon 56
Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Mantua Crestwood 53
Day. Chaminade Julienne 68, Day. Belmont 33
Defiance 61, Wauseon 38
Defiance Ayersville 38, Continental 33
Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Shawnee 35
Delta 47, Stryker 37
Dover 61, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 38
E. Central, Ind. 51, Hamilton Ross 48
E. Liverpool 72, Oak Glen, W.Va. 33
Eastlake North 61, Kirtland 54
Eaton 57, Greenville 53
Elida 52, Bryan 51
Fairfield Christian 60, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38
Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Kenton 56
Fostoria 59, Millbury Lake 33
Ft. Loramie 38, Minster 29
Galion 58, Sparta Highland 48
Genoa Area 54, Tontogany Otsego 37
Greenwich S. Cent. 52, Mansfield Christian 44
Hamler Patrick Henry 62, McComb 27
Hanoverton United 61, Youngstown Urban Scholars 31
Harrison 43, Cin. Colerain 33
Heath 49, Newark Cath. 34
Independence 53, Wickliffe 52
Ironton 57, Gallipolis Gallia 53
Jackson 54, Waverly 19
Jamestown Greeneview 70, Franklin 57
Jefferson Area 73, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62
Johnstown Northridge 62, Johnstown 53
Kalida 67, Defiance Tinora 37
Kings Mills Kings 52, Cin. Mt. Healthy 50
Lakeside Danbury 79, Arcadia 41
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Bloom-Carroll 39
Latham Western 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40
Leesburg Fairfield 59, Cedarville 57
Lexington 57, Bellville Clear Fork 40
Liberty Center 53, Paulding 42
Lima Cent. Cath. 71, Lima Perry 52
Lima Temple Christian 61, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 58, OT
London Madison Plains 44, Williamsport Westfall 40
Magnolia Sandy Valley 68, Columbiana 51
Maple Hts. 80, Cle. Glenville 76
Maria Stein Marion Local 59, Van Wert 57
Marion Elgin 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 30
Marysville 54, Marion Harding 47
McDermott Scioto NW 54, Frankfort Adena 31
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54, Ada 51
Metamora Evergreen 65, Sherwood Fairview 41
Miamisburg 60, W. Carrollton 54
Middletown 61, W. Chester Lakota W. 58, 2OT
Miller City 71, Van Wert Lincolnview 45
Minford 58, Seaman N. Adams 43
Montpelier 68, Hamilton, Ind. 33
Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Milford 54
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 47, Upper Sandusky 45
New Concord John Glenn 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 53
New Lexington 56, Cols. KIPP 44
New London 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 53
Newark 52, Mt. Vernon 45
Northside Christian 73, Delaware Christian 38
Norwalk 60, Port Clinton 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Findlay 48
Ottoville 52, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Pemberville Eastwood 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 31
Perry 70, Orange 60
Pettisville 53, Edgerton 40
Piqua 72, Fairborn 49
Richmond Edison 69, Bridgeport 37
Richmond Hts. 69, Ashtabula Lakeside 35
Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Burton Berkshire 37
Rossford 61, Elmore Woodmore 27
Sandusky 61, Grafton Midview 57
Sandusky Perkins 62, Oak Harbor 50
Sandusky St. Mary 33, Gibsonburg 27
Shelby 71, Ashland 65
Spencerville 72, Lima Bath 41
Springboro 83, Lebanon 56
St. Henry 66, Anna 56
St. Marys Memorial 66, Versailles 43
Steubenville 63, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51
Sycamore Mohawk 47, Carey 45
Tiffin Calvert 46, New Riegel 33
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 68, Tol. Ottawa Hills 52
Tol. Rogers 58, Tol. Woodward 44
Toronto 47, Wellsville 40
Tree of Life 62, W. Jefferson 47
Urbana 76, Day. Stivers 60
Utica 55, Hebron Lakewood 34
Van Buren 60, Dola Hardin Northern 43
Vienna Mathews 67, Madonna, W.Va. 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 35
Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Vanlue 39
West Salem Northwestern 81, Ashland Mapleton 47
Westerville Cent. 59, Westerville N. 57
Willard 85, Clyde 71
Worthington Christian 61, Gahanna Cols. Academy 57
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Millersport 36
Conotton Valley Tournament=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 47, Beallsville 46
Navarre Fairless 55, Rittman 22
Salineville Southern 63, New Matamoras Frontier 51
The Challenge=
Cols. Independence 60, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Walnut Ridge 61
Hilliard Bradley 48, Cols. Africentric 41
Pickerington N. 92, Cols. Northland 80
South 50, Thomas Worthington 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/