ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday.

In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville.

In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko lost five matches, three by pin and two by decision.

Wilmington returns to the mat for the Claude Sharer Duals, which includes a rescheduled Ohio Athletic Conference match with Muskingum University.