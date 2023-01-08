Trio of Wildcats second at Kearns Invitational

MADEIRA — Blanchester was fourth and Clinton-Massie fifth Saturday at the Bob Kearns Invitational wrestling tournament at Madeira High School.

Great Crossing won the tournament with 296.5 points while Oakwood was second (179), Madeira third (171), Blanchester fourth (170.5) and Clinton-Massie fifth (125.5).

East Clinton competed in the tournament and was 16th in the final standings.

Hunter Smith of Blanchester runnerup at 120 pounds, dropping the championship match by pin in 1:51 to Mario Rudolph of Mt. Healthy.

Tristen Malone, Blanchester’s 190-pounder, was runnerup after a 10-4 loss to Maxwell James of Madeira in the title match.

Chasen Allison went to the finale at 285 pounds and was decision 12-4 by Colton Roth of Lawrenceburg to finish second overall.

Brodie Green of Clinton-Massie was third at 150 pounds, winning a thrilling sudden victory match 8-6 on the consolation final.

At 157 pounds, Cash Mounce of Clinton-Massie was third with a pin in 2:25 over Roman Thompson of Madeira in the consolation final.

SUMMARY

Jan 7, 2023

@Bob Kearns Invitational, Madeira High School

106: Evan Jett (CM) fifth

113: Cody Lisle (CM) fourth

120: Hunter Smith (B) second

126: Cole Moorman (CM) third

132: Zack Musselman (B) fifth

138: Caleb Sears (B) fourth; Tate Cole (CM) fifth

144: Aidan Begley (B) sixth

150: Brodie Green (CM) third; Dylan Short (B) fourth; Cooper Rack (EC) sixth

157: Cash Mounce (CM) third

165: No placers

175: Jude Huston (B) fourth; Brendan Musser (CM) fifth

190: Tristen Malone (B) second

215: Cody Kidd (B) second; Owen Roberts (EC) fifth

285: Chasen Allison (B) second; Matt Fawley (CM) sixth

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_LOGO_wrestling-1.jpg