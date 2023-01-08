Trio of Wildcats second at Kearns Invitational

MADEIRA — Blanchester was fourth and Clinton-Massie fifth Saturday at the Bob Kearns Invitational wrestling tournament at Madeira High School.
Great Crossing won the tournament with 296.5 points while Oakwood was second (179), Madeira third (171), Blanchester fourth (170.5) and Clinton-Massie fifth (125.5).
East Clinton competed in the tournament and was 16th in the final standings.
Hunter Smith of Blanchester runnerup at 120 pounds, dropping the championship match by pin in 1:51 to Mario Rudolph of Mt. Healthy.
Tristen Malone, Blanchester’s 190-pounder, was runnerup after a 10-4 loss to Maxwell James of Madeira in the title match.
Chasen Allison went to the finale at 285 pounds and was decision 12-4 by Colton Roth of Lawrenceburg to finish second overall.
Brodie Green of Clinton-Massie was third at 150 pounds, winning a thrilling sudden victory match 8-6 on the consolation final.
At 157 pounds, Cash Mounce of Clinton-Massie was third with a pin in 2:25 over Roman Thompson of Madeira in the consolation final.
SUMMARY
Jan 7, 2023
@Bob Kearns Invitational, Madeira High School
106: Evan Jett (CM) fifth
113: Cody Lisle (CM) fourth
120: Hunter Smith (B) second
126: Cole Moorman (CM) third
132: Zack Musselman (B) fifth
138: Caleb Sears (B) fourth; Tate Cole (CM) fifth
144: Aidan Begley (B) sixth
150: Brodie Green (CM) third; Dylan Short (B) fourth; Cooper Rack (EC) sixth
157: Cash Mounce (CM) third
165: No placers
175: Jude Huston (B) fourth; Brendan Musser (CM) fifth
190: Tristen Malone (B) second
215: Cody Kidd (B) second; Owen Roberts (EC) fifth
285: Chasen Allison (B) second; Matt Fawley (CM) sixth