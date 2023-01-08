6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title

BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational.

Alonzo Woody won the 106-pound weight class with a 6-4 decision over CJ Nelson of Centerville in the title match.

Carson Hibbs dominated at 132 pounds. He won the championship with a 16-1 technical fall over Ivan Bao of Bellbrook.

But prior to that he had another 16-1 win and two pins in a total of 1:51 in his three pool matches.

Thane McCoy was equally impressive in winning at 138 pounds. He had five pins in all, including a 2:40 victory in the title match over Levi Griffin of Madison.

In pool competition, McCoy had four pins in a total of 4:55 on the clock.

Josh Snell overpowered the field at 190 pounds, winning five matches all by pins. His championship win came in 4:55 over Brody Bingle of Waynesville.

Paul McKnight went 4-0 with two first period pins while winning the 215 pound class. He decisioned Jeremy Sanchez of Fairborn in the title bout.

Darrick Perdue may have been the most dominant Hurricane wrestler on the day. He had just two pool matches but pinned in 14 seconds and 7 seconds.

In the bracketed finals, Perdue had a pin in 17 second and then a marathon match of 1:40. In the 285 title match, Perdue dispatched Benjamin Federle of Waynesville in 15 seconds.

SUMMARY

Jan 7, 2023

@Bellbrook Invitational

Teams: Wilmington 344, Centerville 173.5, Waynesville 157, Fairborn 141.5, Bellbrook 139, Madison 127.5, Kings 108.5, Northridge 92, Dayton Christian 76, Turpin 63.5, Trotwood-Madison 39, West Carrollton 4

106: Alonzo Woody first

113: Mathias Stuckey second

120: Ethan Bates second

126: Darius Stewart third

132: Carson Hibbs first

138: Thane McCoy first

144: Caydn Denniston second

150: Elijah Hibbs sixth

157: Kaison Dodge fifth

165: Gage Davis fifth

175: Owen Bloom sixth

190: Josh Snell first

215: Paul McKnight first

285: Darrick Perdue first

