GBK Final: East Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 46

WILMINGTON — East Clinton racked up a season-high 76 points in a 76-46 “home” victory over Southern Buckeye Conference National Division rival Bethel-Tate at Wilmington High School Monday.

The game was moved from East Clinton High School because of repairs to the gym floor caused by water damage Dec. 26.

EC’s previous season high was 70 versus Blanchester on Dec. 12.

With the victory Monday, the Astros (12-1, 6-0) sweep the season series from the Tigers (6-8, 3-4). EC won the previous meeting 48-32 in Bethel-Tate’s season opener.

East Clinton scored 33 of the game’s first 36 points. Bethel-Tate scored 11 of the next 12 during the last 2:53 of the half to trail 34-14 at the break.

The Astros’ cushion reached 30 again midway through the final period when it went up 71-41.

Astro Jayden Murphy led all scorers with 21 points, including 15 from behind the arc. Teammates Jordan Collom and Libby Evanshine joined her in double-figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Abbie Dunn led the Tigers with 19 points, including four threes. Teammate Ashley Bee joined her in double-figures with 13 points.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

East Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 46

B^0^14^18^14^^46

EC^15^19^22^20^^76

(46) BETHEL-TATE (fg-ft-tp) Dunn 6-3-19, Toliver 1-1-3, Bee 5-1-13, Johnson 3-0-9, Thompson 1-0-2, Martin 0-0-0, Darnell 0-0-0, Vinson 0-0-0, Zeller 0-0-0, Ladd 0-0-0. Total 16-5-46. 3-point goals: 9 (Dunn 4, Johnson 3, Bee 2). FTM-FTA 5-9, 56 percent.

(76) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Collom 5-2-14, Evanshine 5-2-12, Whiteaker 2-0-5, Jones 1-4-6, Murphy 7-2-21, Tong 3-1-8, Hadley 2-2-6, Shiff 0-0-0, Stonewall 2-0-4, Scott 0-0-0, Rigolin 0-0-0. Total 27-13-76. 3-point goals: 9 (Murphy 5, Collom 2, Tong, Whitaker). FTM-FTA 13-18, 72 percent.

