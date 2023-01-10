Junior varsity, junior high results from Saturday, Monday

5 locals crowned

at Wilm invite

Clinton-Massie was second and Wilmington third Saturday at the Wilmington Middle School Wrestling Invitational.

Eaton won the tournament with 173 points while the Falcons were second (155) and the Hurricane third (134). East Clinton also competed in the tournament.

Clinton-Massie had three champions — Carson Wissinger, Hunter Lance, Fischer Lance — while Wilmington had two — Max McCoy and Josiah Puller.

SUMMARY

Jan 7, 2023

Wilmington Middle School Wrestling Invitational

@Fred Summers Court

Individual Weight Classes

80: Carson Wissinger (CM) first

86: AJ Kirk (WIL) second; Ryan Frommling (CM) third

92: Hunter Lance (CM) first; Landon Davis (WIL) third

98: Fischer Lance (CM) first

104: Max McCoy (WIL) first; Connor Musser (CM) second

110: Josiah Puller (WIL) first

116: No county placers

122: Silas Paytes (CM) second

128: No county placers

134: Robbi McBrayer (WIL) third

142: No county placers

150: Thomas Hood (EC) fourth

160: Ioan Cioca (WIL) second

172: No county placers

205: No county placers

245: No county placers

WHS reserve 40

Batavia girls 26

The Wilmington High School reserve girls basketball team defeated Batavia 40-26 Monday night.

Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 14 points while Lauren Diels scored 12.

Wilm 8th 20

CM girls 19

The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Wilmington 20-19 Wednesday at the Andy Copeland gym.

Coach Brianna Machado said her team played the best defense she’s seen all season.

Karley Goodin led CM with seven points while Taylor Collett had four, Hailey Meyers, Azlynn Green, Shelby Randolph and Alyssa Sandlin scored two points each.

CM boys 29

Wilm 8th 27

The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington 29-27 Monday night at the 300 Richardson Place gym.

Cobe Euton led the Falcons with 10 points, two of those from the free throw line with three seconds to play, coach Clayton Morgan said.

Ty Martin added eight points and Quinn McCoy scored four for Massie. Corey Frisch had three points while Colson Morgan and Colton Fite rounded out the scoring with two points each.

The Falcons (6-3) will play at Western Brown on Wednesday.

W’ville 44

Blan JV 8

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School reserve girls basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 44-8 Monday night.

Shelby Panetta had seven points for Blnachester. Desiree Abbott scored one point.

CM boys 46

Wilm 7th 25

The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington 46-25 Monday night.

Barron Phipps led the Falcons with 18 points.

Easton Vineup had 10 points while Wyatt Scott and Eli Janis scored five points each. Carson Long, Jack Clark, Max Weaver and Jarris Moore scored two points each for Massie.

The Falcons led 11-9 after one then outscored Wilmington 7-1 in the second period and 16-7 in the third quarter to control the game.

NON-VARSITY ROUNDUP