Junior varsity, junior high results from Saturday, Monday

5 locals crowned
at Wilm invite
Clinton-Massie was second and Wilmington third Saturday at the Wilmington Middle School Wrestling Invitational.
Eaton won the tournament with 173 points while the Falcons were second (155) and the Hurricane third (134). East Clinton also competed in the tournament.
Clinton-Massie had three champions — Carson Wissinger, Hunter Lance, Fischer Lance — while Wilmington had two — Max McCoy and Josiah Puller.
SUMMARY
Jan 7, 2023
Wilmington Middle School Wrestling Invitational
@Fred Summers Court
Individual Weight Classes
80: Carson Wissinger (CM) first
86: AJ Kirk (WIL) second; Ryan Frommling (CM) third
92: Hunter Lance (CM) first; Landon Davis (WIL) third
98: Fischer Lance (CM) first
104: Max McCoy (WIL) first; Connor Musser (CM) second
110: Josiah Puller (WIL) first
116: No county placers
122: Silas Paytes (CM) second
128: No county placers
134: Robbi McBrayer (WIL) third
142: No county placers
150: Thomas Hood (EC) fourth
160: Ioan Cioca (WIL) second
172: No county placers
205: No county placers
245: No county placers
WHS reserve 40
Batavia girls 26
The Wilmington High School reserve girls basketball team defeated Batavia 40-26 Monday night.
Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 14 points while Lauren Diels scored 12.
Wilm 8th 20
CM girls 19
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Wilmington 20-19 Wednesday at the Andy Copeland gym.
Coach Brianna Machado said her team played the best defense she’s seen all season.
Karley Goodin led CM with seven points while Taylor Collett had four, Hailey Meyers, Azlynn Green, Shelby Randolph and Alyssa Sandlin scored two points each.
CM boys 29
Wilm 8th 27
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington 29-27 Monday night at the 300 Richardson Place gym.
Cobe Euton led the Falcons with 10 points, two of those from the free throw line with three seconds to play, coach Clayton Morgan said.
Ty Martin added eight points and Quinn McCoy scored four for Massie. Corey Frisch had three points while Colson Morgan and Colton Fite rounded out the scoring with two points each.
The Falcons (6-3) will play at Western Brown on Wednesday.
W’ville 44
Blan JV 8
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School reserve girls basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 44-8 Monday night.
Shelby Panetta had seven points for Blnachester. Desiree Abbott scored one point.
CM boys 46
Wilm 7th 25
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Wilmington 46-25 Monday night.
Barron Phipps led the Falcons with 18 points.
Easton Vineup had 10 points while Wyatt Scott and Eli Janis scored five points each. Carson Long, Jack Clark, Max Weaver and Jarris Moore scored two points each for Massie.
The Falcons led 11-9 after one then outscored Wilmington 7-1 in the second period and 16-7 in the third quarter to control the game.