Wins pile up: East Clinton boys go to 10-0

BATAVIA — With a steady, all-around performance, the East Clinton boys bowling team improve to 10-0 Monday with an SBAAC National Division win over Clermont Northeastern.

The EC girls lost to CNE 1829 to 1269 in the match at Batavia Bowl. Lily Beers led the Lady Astros with a 322 two-game set. East Clinton had just four bowlers

In the boys match, Preston Behr had a 406 series. Lukas Runk had a 227 game. Clermont Northeastern had just three bowlers.

“The boys took care of business,” coach Dale Wallace said. “They set some goals with CNE being short-handed. They (reached) a couple, they missed a couple but overall they did good.”

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2023

@Batavia Bowl

Clermont NE Girls 1829 (599, 665, 565), East Clinton 1269 (485, 437, 347)

EC: Liz Williams 77, 75 (152); Serena Williams 86, 105 (191), Savannah Tolle 132, 125 (257), Lily Beers 190, 132 (322)

Baker games 75, 92, 104, 76 (347)

–

East Clinton Boys 2600 (924, 933, 743), Clermont NE 873 (263, 223, 387)

EC: Austin Alloy 172, 150 (322), Preston Behr 189, 217 (406), Denver Day 207, 188 (395), Lukas Runk 172, 227 (399), Ricky Kempke 184, na (184), Brady Gaddis na, 151 (151)

Baker games 210, 161, 189, 183 (743)