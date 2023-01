BLANCHESTER — Waynesville improved to 13-2 on the year with a 72-23 win over Blanchester Monday night.

The Wildcats are 3-8.

The Spartans had five players score at least 11 points, with Maggie Stephenson leading the way with 13.

Blanchester trailed 22-2 after one and 41-10 at halftime. It was 64-20 after three periods.