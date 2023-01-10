GBK Final: Western Brown 64, Clinton-Massie 27

MT. ORAB — Western Brown remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Monday with a 64-27 win over Clinton-Massie.

The Falcons go to 5-9 overall, 1-5 in the American. The Broncos are 12-2 overall, 6-0 in league play.

“Thought we played really well in the first half but we missed five bunny shots that could have made a difference at the break,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “We gave them too many second chance baskets. You simply cannot give really good teams second and third chances and miss (your own) close shots. Good teams will take advantage of that and they did.”

Cassidy Armstrong scored 14 points off the Western Brown bench. Hannah Bowman and Maddie Phipps had six points each for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 64, Clinton-Massie 27

WB^14^16^22^12^^64

CM^8^6^10^3^^27

(64) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Foster 5-2-13-13 Campbell 1-1-2-5 Tull 4-0-3-11 Enzweiler 0-0-0-0 Fischer 5-3-0-13 Lang 0-0-0-0 Jones 4-0-0-8 Armstrong 6-0-2-14 Frye 0-0-0-0 Spears 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-6-8/11-64

(27) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 2-0-0-4 Phipps 3-0-0-6 Bowman 2-0-2-6 Branham 1-0-2-4 Eades 2-0-0-4 Davis 0-0-0-0 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Doyle 1-1-0-3 Long 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 Linebaugh 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-1-4/5-27

FIELD GOALS: CM (11-54)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (1-12)

FREE THROWS: CM (4-5)

REBOUNDS: CM-28 ( Eades 5, Redman 5, Bowman 5, Phipps 5, Long 4, Branham 2, Pence 1, Doyle 1)

ASSISTS: CM-3 (Branham 3, Eades 1)

STEALS: CM-7 (Eades 4, Branham 2, Phipps 1)

BLOCKS: CM-1 (Eades 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-21

