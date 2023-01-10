White-hot Astros have record night to go 11-0

GEORGETOWN — A white-hot East Clinton boys bowling team overwhelmed Georgetown with a record-setting night at Community Lanes.

The Astros had a 2,849 pinfall count for the night, a season best total, while the G-Men had 2,481.

“The boys were on fire from the start,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “They all bowled really well. Their hard work is paying off. Working as a team … they’re getting better.”

East Clinton is 11-0 in the SBAAC National Division, the first time in program history to be unbeaten with one regular season match remaining.

The EC boys had just one individual game under 182 and finished with a 1,142 second game (school record) and a two-game team total of 2,123 (school record).

Lukas Runk had a 464 series while Austin Alloy posted a personal best 451 series. All five EC boys posted a series better than 400.

The East Clinton girls were defeated by Georgetown 1813 to 1151. EC had just four bowlers. Lily Beers had a 287 series.

“The girls keep improving,” Wallace said. “They keep fighting.”

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2023

@Community Lanes

Boys Results

East Clinton 2849 (981, 1142, 726), Georgetowen 2481 (918, 916, 647)

EC: Austin Alloy 227, 224 (451 PR), Preston Behr 182, 222 (404), Denver Day 199, 201 (400), Lukas 227, 237 (464), Ricky Kempke 146, 258 (404)

Baker games 192, 220, 132, 182 (726)

–

Girls Results

Georgetown 1813 (666, 722, 425), East Clinton 1151 (448, 436, 267)

EC: Serena Williams 94, 109 (203), Liz Williams 79, 44 (123), Savannah Tolle 146, 125 (271), Lily Beers 129, 158 (287)

Baker games 63, 117, 87 (267)

