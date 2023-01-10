BBK Final: Williamsburg 70, East Clinton 31

WILLIAMSBURG — Outscored 23-3 in the third period, East Clinton lost to Williamsburg Tuesday night 70-31 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball.

“The score doesn’t reflect how we played,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “The guys fought hard. We played very unselfish, at times a little too unselfish.”

East Clinton falls to 0-13 overall, 0-6 in the National Division. Williamsburg is 7-4, 4-2.

Despite being winless, Snow has no question of the standing this team has with him.

“I love this team. I love these guys,” he said. “They give each other everything they have night in and night out. As a coach, that’s the culture I want.”

And Snow believes the culture, as it continues to become second nature to the program’s players, will play off in the W-L column.

“One of these games, we are going to have a night where we can’t miss,” he said. “Look out when that day comes.”

Dakota Collom scored 19 points to lead all scorers.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 70, East Clinton 31

W^19^14^23^14^^70

EC^11^10^3^7^^31

(31) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 1-1-0-3 Collom 6-2-5-19 Williams 1-0-1-3 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Lake 2-0-0-4 Terrell 0-0-0-0 Mess 0-0-0-0 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Maddix Crowe 1-0-0-2 Walker 0-0-0-0

(70) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) E. Jones 3-1-0-7 Sunderman 5-3-0-13 Bogan 2-1-0-5 Canter 3-0-2-8 Humphries 1-0-0-2 Klopfstein 2-0-1-5 Ervin 2-0-2-6 Meisberger 0-0-0-0 Elkins 0-0-0-0 Early 3-1-0-7 Hefner 1-0-0-2 Whisman 4-2-1-11 Lillis 2-0-0-4