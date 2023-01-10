BBK Final: Goshen 60, Wilmington 50

WILMINGTON — Caden Zeinner pumped in a game-high 23 points, including nine from behind the arc and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, to help Goshen to a 60-50 victory at Wilmington Tuesday.

Zeinner scored Goshen’s first eight points of the game and the Warriors hit five treys in the opening period to lead 17-12.

Goshen led 37-20 at the break, thanks to seven first-half treys, and 44-25 with 2:56 left in the third quarter before Wilmington scored the last eight points of the period to trail 44-33.

The Hurricane eventually whittled Goshen’s margin to single-digits, getting as close as seven points on three occasions, the latest coming at 54-47 with 80 seconds left in the contest.

Goshen (9-4, 4-1) held off the Hurricane (3-8, 2-3) by going 10-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final period at Fred Summers Court.

Warrior Carter Settlemayer joined Zeinner in double-figures with 11 points, including the other four charity tosses down the stretch.

Luke Blessing led the Hurricane with 20 points, 14 of them in the second half. Teammate Mikey Brown Jr. added 12.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Goshen 60, Wlmington 50

G^17^20^7^16^^60

W^12^8^13^17^^50

(60) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Zeinner 5-10-23, Settelmayer 3-4-11, Moore 4-0-9, McKinney 2-0-5, Steele 2-2-6, Litzau 0-0-0, Ball 2-0-6, Haley 0-0-0. Total 18-16-60. 3-point goals: 8 (Zeinner 3, Ball 2, McKinney, Moore, Settelmayer). FTM-FTA 16-18, 89 percent.

(50) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Blessing 7-3-20, Brown 5-2-12, Morales 0-0-0, Camp 2-2-6, Lazic 1-0-2, Fickert 1-0-2, Platt 3-2-8, Achtermann 0-0-0. Total 19-9-50. 3-point goals: 3 (Blessing 3). FTM-FTA 9-12, 75 percent.

