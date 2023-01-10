48-41 win ends Massie’s conference losing streak at 35

BATAVIA — A big fourth quarter run capped off a Clinton-Massie comeback Tuesday as the Falcons defeated Batavia 48-41 in SBAAC American Division boys basketball.

The win ends Clinton-Massie’s 35-game SBAAC American Division losing streak, dating back to a 53-49 win over Batavia on Feb. 8, 2019.

Massie is 5-8 overall, 1-4 in the division. Batavia is 2-10 overall and 0-5 in league play.

Jerry Trout scored 12 points and Ryan Dillion added 11 to lead the Falcons. Jeff Roller of Batavia led all scorers with 14 points.

Christian Conner scored the first eight points of the game, dominating inside as Batavia held the Falcons scoreless for the first five minutes of the quarter. Owen Trick’s free throw ended the Bulldogs run and sent the Falcons on an 8-0 run of their own to tie the game.

Keegan Lamb and Cale Wilson sparked the Falcons to their first lead of the night, 12-10, but Batavia answered with a 13-12 advantage on Carson Harris’ three-pointer. Batavia led 17-14 at the half.

Trout remained hot in the final quarter, banging a three and helping the Falcons to a 13-4 run. Massie led 44-35 with just two minutes to go. Batavia would not be able to come back this time and the Falcons ended their division losing streak.

Jan 10, 2023

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 41

(41) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McElfresh 1-0-5-7 Mehlman 0-0-1-1 Embry 1-0-0-2 Roller 5-1-3-14 Taylor 0-0-0-0 Brose 1-0-0-2 Harris 1-1-0-3 Conner 5-0-0-10 Bell 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 14-2-11/17-41

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3g-ft-tp) Theetge 2-0-0-4 Dillion 3-1-4-11 Wilson 3-0-0-6 Trout 4-3-1-12 Muterspaw 2-0-2-6 Lamb 1-0-0-2 Stulz 3-0-0-6 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 18-4-8/13-48

