Clinton-Massie wrestlers top Spartans, Eagles

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie had little trouble with its rivals in a quad wrestling match Wednesday at the CMHS gym.

The Falcons defeated Waynesville 42-27 in the opening match then knocked off Bellbrook 57-18.

Dakin Johnson was the only Massie wrestler to have two contested matches, winning both. He had a pin in 77 seconds against Waynesville and decisioned Weeks of Bellbrook 8-0.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Stebbins 36, Bellbrook 24

Stebbinds 36, Waynesville 29

Clinton-Massie 42, Waynesville 27

106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

112: Evan Jett won by forfeit

120: Kaylee Ramsey pinned M. Allen 3:58

126: Abbi Crouse won by fofet

132: Cole Moorman was dec by M. Ellis 10-7

138: Tate Cole pinned D. Decker 0:19

144: Jackson Doyle was pinned by P. Stevens 1:38

150: Brodie Green was dec by L. Collins 12-9

157: Cash Mounce was dec by C. Hively 12-5

165: Hunter Monds pinned E. Federle 3:09

175: Double forfeit

195: Brendan Musser was pinned by B. Bingle 1:02

215: Dakin Johnson pinned H Hughes 1:17

285: Matt Fawley was pinned by B. Federle 3:25

Clinton-Massie 57 Bellbrook 18

106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

112: Evan Jett pinned Anderhouche 1:05

120: Kaylee Ramsey won by forfeit

126: Cole Moorman pinned Burns 0:24

132: Abbie Crouse was pinned by Oslan 2:49

138: Tate Cole was pinned by Kado 4:30

144: Jackson Doyle dec Hummel 6-4

150: Brodie Green pinned Gordon 1:43

157: Cash Mounce was pinned by Weiss 1:52

165: Hunter Monds won by forfeit

175: Brendan Musser won by forfeit

195: Double forfeit

215: Dakin Johnson dec Weeks 8-0

285: Matt Fawley won by forfeit