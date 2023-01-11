Clinton-Massie wrestlers top Spartans, Eagles

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie had little trouble with its rivals in a quad wrestling match Wednesday at the CMHS gym.
The Falcons defeated Waynesville 42-27 in the opening match then knocked off Bellbrook 57-18.
Dakin Johnson was the only Massie wrestler to have two contested matches, winning both. He had a pin in 77 seconds against Waynesville and decisioned Weeks of Bellbrook 8-0.
SUMMARY
Jan 11, 2023
@Clinton-Massie High School
Stebbins 36, Bellbrook 24
Stebbinds 36, Waynesville 29
Clinton-Massie 42, Waynesville 27
106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit
112: Evan Jett won by forfeit
120: Kaylee Ramsey pinned M. Allen 3:58
126: Abbi Crouse won by fofet
132: Cole Moorman was dec by M. Ellis 10-7
138: Tate Cole pinned D. Decker 0:19
144: Jackson Doyle was pinned by P. Stevens 1:38
150: Brodie Green was dec by L. Collins 12-9
157: Cash Mounce was dec by C. Hively 12-5
165: Hunter Monds pinned E. Federle 3:09
175: Double forfeit
195: Brendan Musser was pinned by B. Bingle 1:02
215: Dakin Johnson pinned H Hughes 1:17
285: Matt Fawley was pinned by B. Federle 3:25
Clinton-Massie 57 Bellbrook 18
106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit
112: Evan Jett pinned Anderhouche 1:05
120: Kaylee Ramsey won by forfeit
126: Cole Moorman pinned Burns 0:24
132: Abbie Crouse was pinned by Oslan 2:49
138: Tate Cole was pinned by Kado 4:30
144: Jackson Doyle dec Hummel 6-4
150: Brodie Green pinned Gordon 1:43
157: Cash Mounce was pinned by Weiss 1:52
165: Hunter Monds won by forfeit
175: Brendan Musser won by forfeit
195: Double forfeit
215: Dakin Johnson dec Weeks 8-0
285: Matt Fawley won by forfeit