EC swimmers improving, compete in quad meet at Hi-Co Y

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton High School Astros swim teams competed Wednesday against Hillsboro, Notre Dame and River Valley high schools at the Highland County Family YMCA in Hillsboro.

“I am encouraged with how our swimmers are coming along,” EC head coach Rich Garnai said. “Our squad is thin in numbers but we are going after places throughout the evening. Almost every event was a personal best for our swimmers, too.”

On the boys side, every EC swimmer contributed points, Garnai said, with Barrett Beam leading with a first in the 50 freestyle and a second in the 100 breaststroke. Elyon Hackmann was second in the 100 backstroke.

In the girls meet, EC was first in the 200 medley relay. Each member of the team earned points in their individual races for the combined team score, Garnai said. Savannah Tolle led by winning the 100 fly.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Highland County Family YMCA

Boys Team Results

East Clinton 36 points, Hillsboro 59 points, River Valley 53 points, Notre Dame 53 points

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (SO); Bo Frye (SO); Jacob George (SO); Barrett Beam (SO) 2:14.75 (3rd)

200 FREESTYLE: Teddy Murphy (SR) 4:03.10 (7th); George 2:51.89 (3rd)

200 IM: Hackmann 2:58.56 (2nd)

50 FREESTYLE: Beam 25.68 (1st)

100 BUTTERFLY: George 1:28.86 (3rd)

100 FREESTYLE: Frye 1:13.33 (5th)

500 FREESTYLE: Murphy 12:16.25 (4th)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Hackmann, Frye, George, Beam 1:55.29 (4th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:18.27 (2nd)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Frye 1:43.32 (6th); Beam 1:29.32 (2nd)

Girls Results

East Clinton 32 points Hillsboro 81 Points River Valley 23 points Notre Dame 71 points

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Melanie Harner (SR); Kaylyn Deaton (JR); Savannah Tolle (SR); Molly Seabaugh (JR) 2:51.13 (1st)

200 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 3:04.68 (5th)

50 FREESTYLE: Deaton 39.81 (6th); Tolle 34.84 (5th)

100 BUTTERFLY: Tolle 1:35.51 (1st)

100 FREESTYLE: Harner 1:26.69 (5th)

500 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 8:32.53 (4th)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Seabaugh, Deaton, Harner, Tolle 2:28.28 (3rd)

100 BACKSTROKE: Harner 1:54.80/DQ

100 BREASTROKE: Deaton 1:45.05 (4th)