GBK Final: Purcell-Marian 52, East Clinton JV 24

CINCINNATI — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Purcell-Marian 52-24 Wednesday night.

Coach Angie Collom said the game was played “in an electric atmosphere.”

East Clinton trailed 26-4 at halftime but outscored Purcell-Marian 16-9 in the fourth quarter.

Among those 16 points was two by Luisa Rigolin, an exchange student from Brazil. Megan Hadley assisted on the basket.

“Luisa has never played basketball and has worked hard to learn a new sport,” Collom said.

Chloe Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds for EC. Hadley finished with seven rebounds while Abbi Reynolds had seven steals. Cheyenne Reed grabbed five rebounds while Liz Schiff had six rebounds and two assists.

SUMMARY

Jan 11, 2023

@Purcell-Marian High School

Purcell-Marian 52, East Clinton 24

EC^2^2^4^16^^24

PM^12^14^17^9^^52

(24) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reynolds 0-0-0-0 Schiff 1-1-2-5 Hadley 2-1-0-5 Reed 1-0-0-2 Scott 4-0-2-10 Arnoild 0-0-0-0 Childers 0-0-0-0 Rigolin 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 9-2-4/8-24

(52) PURCELL-MARIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Simmons 3-2-0-8 Tate 4-0-0-8 Jimmar 2-1-0-5 McDonald 2-0-1-5 Smith 0-0-0-0 O’Neill 4-0-0-8 Shaw 2-0-1-5 Blanchard 0-0-2-2 Winters 2-0-0-4 Couch 3-1-0-7 Rolanson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-4-4/13-52