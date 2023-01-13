GBK Final: Monroe 44, Clinton-Massie 14

MONROE — The Clinton-Massie girls basketball team was defeated by Monroe 44-14 Thursday night in non-league basketball.

Both teams are 5-10 on the year.

“Missed a lot of easy shots and got into a hole early,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “Shooting 15 percent is not going to win you a lot of games. Give Monroe a lot of credit they shot the ball well and played really well defensively.”

Hannah Bowman had seven points, eight rebounds, four steals, an assist and a blocked shot for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Jan 12, 2023

@Monroe High School

Monroe 44, Clinton-Massie 14

M^12^12^12^8^^44

CM^0^7^4^3^^14

(14) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pence 0-0-0-0 Phipps 0-0-0-0 Bowman 3-0-1-7 Branham 0-0-0-0 Eades 3-0-0-6 Davis 0-0-0-0 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-0-0 Doyle 0-0-1-1 Long 0-0-0-0 Redman 0-0-0-0 Linebaugh 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-0-2/7-14

(44) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Weider 3-1-2-9 Corthell 3-2-0-8 Heitmeyer 0-0-0-0 Adolph 3-2-3-11 Martinez 0-0-0-0 Buskirk 1-0-1-3 Lovejoy 2-1-0-5 McComas 2-0-1-5 Creekbaum 1-1-0-3 Dolovesi 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-7-7/13-44

FIELD GOALS: CM (6-40)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (0-9)

FREE THROWS: CM (2-7)

REBOUNDS: CM-20 (Bowman 8 Eades 6 Branham 3 Phipps 1 Davis 1 Redman 1)

ASSISTS: CM-2 (Bowman 1, Branham 1)

STEALS: CM-10 (Bowman 4, Branham 3, Phipps 1, Davis 1, Eades 1)

BLOCKS: CM-2 (Bowman 1, Redman 1

TURNOVERS: CM-13

