GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48

BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes.

Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball.

Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4.

After a stretch of difficult losses to McClain, Madeira and Waynesville, BHS coach Pete Jackson told his squad, “This was the start of the second half of league play. We had to focus, take care of basketball and get back to team basketball and having fun and the wins will come.”

He was right.

Blanchester had just 13 turnovers and while 11 is the game goal, Jackson said the total has been 20 or more in each of the last five games. Blanchester was 4 of 13 at the free throw line in the first half, then made 16 of 24 in the second half.

Tori Potts led the way with an 8 for 10 free throw performance for the game, but more importantly 7 of 8 in the final period.

Blanchester also limited Williamsburg’s second-chance points in the second half, Jackson said.

Everyone that played for BHS contributed, Jackson added.

Tori Potts led BHS with 18 points and eight steals. Kaylee Coyle had nine rebounds and six steals to go with 11 points. Ainsley Whitaker hauled in 11 rebounds and scored nine points.

SUMMARY

Jan 12, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48

FREE THROWS: B (20-37) T. Potts 8-10

REBOUNDS: Whitaker 11, Coyle 9, T. Potts 7, M. Tipton 6, O. Potts 6, Waldron 4, Roy 2

ASSISTS: Whitaker 3, T. Potts 3, Coyle 2, O. Potts 2, M. Tipton 1, Waldron 1

STEALS: T. Potts 8, Coyle 6, Waldron 2, Roy 1, Whitaker 1, O. Potts 1, M. Tipton 1

