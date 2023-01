WILMINGTON — Aiden Warner made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter and East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 37-36 Friday night at Fred Summers Court.

East Clinton trailed 21-18 going to the final period. Warner cashed in his chances at the line while Dylan Arnold made good on two three-pointers as the Astros rallied for win.

Warner finished with 13 points while Arnold totaled nine for coach Greg Roberts’ EC squad. Max Gulley had eight points and Aiden Walker scroed seven.