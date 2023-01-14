BBK Final: Blanchester 63, Felicity 54

BLANCHESTER — With a 63-54 win Friday over Felicity, Blanchester celebrated its winter Homecoming with its third victory of the season.

The SBAAC National Division triumph puts BHS at 3-10, 2-5. Felicity drops to 3-9, 2-5.

Prior to the game, Dylan Estep was crowned Homecoming king while Emma Falgner earned the Homecoming queen honor.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 17 points but had teammate Zach West drop in 13 and Jansen Wymer score 12.

The Wildcats were 15 for 18 at the free throw in the win, including a 7 of 9 performance in the high stakes fourth quarter.

After a tight opening period, with BHS on top 16-15, the Wildcats seemed to take control in the second. Sipple scored 11 of the team’s 20 in the period. The Wildcats led 36-22 at halftime.

Blanchester turned back a Felicity push in the third and took a 14-point advantage into the final quarter.

Jacob Arthur, who had eight in the third, scored six in the fourth and Ian Hiler scored 11 in the fourth as the Cardinals were prepared to spoil the BHS celebration.

But in the end, Wymer and West were money at the free throw line and the Wildcats held on for the win.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 63, Felicity 54

B^16^20^12^15^^63

F^15^7^12^20^^54

(54) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sponcil 1-0-0-2 Blevins 0-0-1-1 Hiler 4-1-7-16 Ninichuck 1-0-0-2 Arthur 9-4-0-22 Taylor 2-2-0-6 Blackburn 1-0-3-5 TOTALS 18-7-11/25-54

(63) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 5-1-6-17 Tongonan 2-1-0-5 Creager 0-0-0-0 Taylor 0-0-0-0 West 4-1-4-13 Wymer 3-1-5-12 Cromer 4-0-0-8 Malott 3-2-0-8 Estep 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-6-15-18-63

2022 King Seth Akers, Brysen Jackson (12), Mya Huston (12), Emily Koch (12), Dylan Creager (12), Queen Emma Falgner, King Dylan Estep, Kimberly Hurst (11), Rachel Stoll (10), Karlee Tipton (9), Jerry Christian (9). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_blanHomecoming0113dt.jpg 2022 King Seth Akers, Brysen Jackson (12), Mya Huston (12), Emily Koch (12), Dylan Creager (12), Queen Emma Falgner, King Dylan Estep, Kimberly Hurst (11), Rachel Stoll (10), Karlee Tipton (9), Jerry Christian (9). Emma Falgner and Dylan Estep https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_blanKingQueen0113dt.jpg Emma Falgner and Dylan Estep