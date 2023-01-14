BBK Final: Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49

COLUMBUS — Wilmington struggled with pressure but managed to battle and stay within arm’s length of an athletically superior Columbus South team Sasturday, but it was the Bulldogs who took a 62-49 victory in the “Battle in the 614” hosted by Ohio Dominican University.

Wilmington’s losing streak now stands at nine, while their overall record is 3-10. The ‘Cane is back in action on Tuesday evening, when they will host Miami Trace High School.

After today’s win Columbus South jumps to 12-2, joint-leaders of the CCL-South along with Africentric High School. They play at Eastmoor Academy on Tuesday.

Coming off last night’s loss, where they did not hold a lead for the entire night, Wilmington took a brief 6-3 lead early in the first quarter. Alex Lazic had a big frame, scoring six of his nine points and pulling down five boards. WHS struggled with the press for the majority of the period but gradually managed it better over the course of the afternoon. South scored a putback before the first quarter buzzer to give the Bulldogs a 20-12 lead.

“[Playing an athletic team like South] gives our guys confidence that they can handle pressure, because they definitely got after us a little bit today. I think we had 21 turnovers if I’m not mistaken. We were averaging about 10 to 12 turnovers per game, but now we’re averaging more like 20. But again, we were able to make adjustments and get some things taken care of. Hopefully this continues to help our guys build and keep our guys positive and working hard, which they are,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said.

The Hurricane had the difference down to four points early in the second period, but followed it with their worst offensive portion of the night. Mixed with a South offensive onslaught, they found themselves trailing 37-22 at halftime.

Both teams came out in zone defenses in the second half — South in a 1-2-2, WHS in a 2-3 — and the Hurricane found some success with it, as Mikey Brown Jr. had four of his five steals while protecting the Hurricane perimeter. Brown finished with eight points.

A Bryson Platt three-pointer and a Jose Morales layup cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 13 early in the fourth quarter. Platt finished with a team-high 12 points. But that is as close as Wilmington would get the rest of they way, doing so numerous times, and South closed out the game with ease.

Isaac continued, “We had a lot more balance in the stat sheet today. We saw some young guys score and play with some confidence. Guys started getting into some rhythm and started to do good things. But Columbus South was a tough, athletic team, and their athleticism, size and length got to us a little bit. They did some good things, hats off to them.”

Freshman trio Stevie Rickman, Chase Fickert and Luke Achtermann each scored four points in growing roles. Logan Camp tossed in a bucket and recorded four assists. Lazic grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 14, 2023

Battle In The 614

@Ohio Dominican University

Columbus South 62, Wilmington 49

W^12^10^12^15^^49

S^20^17^15^10^^62

(49) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) (Brown 3-0-2-8 Rickman 2-0-0-4 Camp 1-0-0-2 Platt 5-1-1-12 Lazic 3-0-3-9 Fickert 2-0-0-4 Morales 2-0-2-6Achtermann 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 20-1-8/14-49

(62) COL SOUTH (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McCall 7-0-1-15 Washington 3-0-3-9 Pollard 6-3-1-16 D. Griffin 3-1-0-7 Clay 0-0-1-1 Brown 0-0-0-0 Felts-Lindsey 1-0-0-2 Sherrell-Foster 4-1-1-10 Chavin 0-0-0-0 Turnver 0-0-0-0 G. Griffin 1-0-0-2 Davison 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 24-5-7/13-62

REBOUNDS: W-25 (Lazic 11, Morales 4, Achtermann 3, Fickert 2, Platt 2, Camp 2, Rickman 1)

ASSISTS: W-16 (Brown 5, Camp 4, Lazic 2, Rickman 2, Platt 1, Fickert 1, Morales 1)

STEALS: W-11 (Brown 5, Morales 2, Achtermann 1, Camp 1, Rickman 1)

BLOCKS: W-2 (Lazic 2)

TURNOVERS: W-21

Logan Camp | Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wCamp0114mb.jpg Logan Camp | Photo by Matthew Butcher Chase Fickert | Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wFickert0114mb.jpg Chase Fickert | Photo by Matthew Butcher WHS Huddle | Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wHuddle0114mb.jpg WHS Huddle | Photo by Matthew Butcher Jose Morales, Alex Lazic, Aven Patel, Bryson Platt | Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wlowfive0114mb.jpg Jose Morales, Alex Lazic, Aven Patel, Bryson Platt | Photo by Matthew Butcher Luke Achtermann and Mike Brown Jr. | Photo by Matthew Butcher https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_BBK_wLukeMikey0114mb.jpg Luke Achtermann and Mike Brown Jr. | Photo by Matthew Butcher

By Matthew Butcher WNJ Sports

Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University and covers basketball for the News Journal.

