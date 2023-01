NORTH BEND — A big second half lifted Taylor to a 70-52 win Saturday over Clinton-Massie in non-league boys basketball.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Falcons 23-10 in the third and 44-26 in the second half.

Clinton-Massie, after winning at Batavia Tuesday, closed the week with losses to Western Brown Friday and Taylor Saturday. The Falcons are 5-10 on the season.

Taylor halts a six-game losing streak with the win and is 5-8 on the year.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_swishrgb-7.jpg