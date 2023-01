GOSHEN — Using a monster first quarter, Goshen cruised to a 71-38 win over Blanchester Saturday afternoon in girls basketball.

The Warriors led 30-5 after one quarter. Blanchester played to a 41-33 deficit in the remaining three quarters.

After stopping a six-game losing streak Thursday with a win over Williamsburg, Blanchester now stands 3-9.

Goshen (12-5) is on a four-game win streak. Mark Short’s Warriors have won 11 of 12 games following a 1-4 start to the season.

