GBK Final: Wilmington 50, Williamsburg 36

WILLIAMSBURG — Wilmington had no trouble Saturday with Williamsburg in a 50-36 girls basketball win.

The Wildcats finished strong in the fourth quarter, outscoring Wilmington 15-6.

But the Hurricane had built an insurmountable 43-21 lead after three quarters. Wilmington put the game away with a 17-4 third period.

Wilmington is 7-8 as it continues its rollercoaster season. The Hurricane has won two straight, both against National Division rivals.

Prior to this latest pair of wins, Wilmington had streaks of three losses, three wins, three losses, two wins and two losses.

Williamsburg is 6-8 but has lost five consecutive games, including Thursday’s National Division matchup with Blanchester.

